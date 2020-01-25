NFL notebook: Emotional Manning bids farewell to Giants

Joined by his wife, their four children and his parents, Manning reflected on

a 16-year career that included Super Bowl championships following the 2007 and

2011 seasons.

"No one loved and appreciated being a Giant more than me. And that will never

change," said Manning, 39, a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

"From the very first moment, I did it my way. I couldn't be someone other than

who I am," Manning said about his arrival from Ole Miss. "Undoubtedly I

would've made the fans, the media and even the front office more comfortable

if I was a more rah-rah guy. But that's not me. Ultimately, I choose to

believe that my teammates and the fans learned to appreciate that."

--San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is making slow progress in

his bid to return to the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl

LIV.

Coleman, who is working his way back from a dislocated shoulder, followed up

running on the side in Thursday's practice by participating in the team's

walkthrough.

Although Coleman technically missed his third straight practice and is

officially listed as questionable, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was encouraged

after seeing his running back's MRI results, saying, "They were positive

results, so we'll see how he is next week, but wasn't able to go today."

--Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton removed himself

from consideration for the job as general manager of the Cleveland Browns,

according to multiple media reports.

Paton was considered the top candidate for the position after the Browns hired

former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach on

Jan. 13.

According to Cleveland.com, Paton will stay with the Vikings after having some

questions about the power structure of the Browns and the division of labor

within the front office. He left Cleveland on Thursday after his second

interview. The Browns' next choice as GM will reportedly be Andrew Berry, vice

president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

--The New Orleans Saints want to keep emails exchanged with the local Roman

Catholic archdiocese private and are going to court to try to shield the

correspondence, according to an Associated Press report.

The emails could show the team was assisting the Archdiocese of New Orleans in

managing the fallout from a sexual abuse scandal through public relations

strategies, according to a court filing.

The request to bring the documents to light was filed on behalf of more than

20 men who believe the emails could show the Saints helped the archdiocese to

hide crimes committed by clergy. The emails in question are from 2018 and

2019.

--If quarterback Drew Brees decides to suit up for a team in 2020, he only

will put on the black and gold uniform of the Saints, he told NFL Network.

The 41-year-old is a free agent and must choose to retire or return for his

20th NFL season, which would be his 15th in New Orleans.

"I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of

," said Brees, a 13-time Pro Bowl selection. "To me, each one of

these contracts, I don't know how many it's been with the Saints, I've played

with them 14 years. It's not a matter of if it gets done, it's when. At this

stage of my career, it's not a given that I'm coming back every year, but when

that time comes, I'll always be a Saint."

--Antonio Brown was released on $110,000 bond by a Broward County, Fla., judge

who ordered a mental health evaluation, revoked Brown's passport and required

GPS monitoring as terms of his conditional freedom.

Brown is facing charges of burglary with battery (a felony), burglary of an

unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown turned himself in late Thursday, one day after police in Hollywood,

Fla., issued an arrest warrant for the free-agent wide receiver after he and

his trainer allegedly attacked a moving company truck driver. The judge also

ordered Brown to undergo drug and alcohol abuse screening and turn over any

guns in his possession. Brown appeared in court wearing a sleeveless

anti-suicide smock.

--Police in Rocky River, Ohio, pulled over Cleveland Browns running back

Kareem Hunt earlier this week and found small amounts of marijuana in his car,

according to multiple reports.

Hunt was pulled over for speeding on Tuesday, and as officers approached the

car, they smelled marijuana. A search uncovered the marijuana in three

different locations inside a backpack in the car, the Akron Beacon Journal

reported.

Hunt was cited for speeding but not drug possession. The Beacon Journal said

Hunt was driving 77 mph in a 60-mph zone while traveling westbound on

Interstate 90. The Browns told ESPN they were "aware and looking into" the

incident.

