NFL notebook: Emotional Manning bids farewell to Giants
Eli Manning said farewell to the New York Giants on Friday in an emotional retirement ceremony at the team's training facility.
Joined by his wife, their four children and his parents, Manning reflected on
a 16-year career that included Super Bowl championships following the 2007 and
2011 seasons.
"No one loved and appreciated being a Giant more than me. And that will never
change," said Manning, 39, a two-time Super Bowl MVP.
"From the very first moment, I did it my way. I couldn't be someone other than
who I am," Manning said about his arrival from Ole Miss. "Undoubtedly I
would've made the fans, the media and even the front office more comfortable
if I was a more rah-rah guy. But that's not me. Ultimately, I choose to
believe that my teammates and the fans learned to appreciate that."
--San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is making slow progress in
his bid to return to the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl
LIV.
Coleman, who is working his way back from a dislocated shoulder, followed up
running on the side in Thursday's practice by participating in the team's
walkthrough.
Although Coleman technically missed his third straight practice and is
officially listed as questionable, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was encouraged
after seeing his running back's MRI results, saying, "They were positive
results, so we'll see how he is next week, but wasn't able to go today."
--Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton removed himself
from consideration for the job as general manager of the Cleveland Browns,
according to multiple media reports.
Paton was considered the top candidate for the position after the Browns hired
former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach on
Jan. 13.
According to Cleveland.com, Paton will stay with the Vikings after having some
questions about the power structure of the Browns and the division of labor
within the front office. He left Cleveland on Thursday after his second
interview. The Browns' next choice as GM will reportedly be Andrew Berry, vice
president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.
--The New Orleans Saints want to keep emails exchanged with the local Roman
Catholic archdiocese private and are going to court to try to shield the
correspondence, according to an Associated Press report.
The emails could show the team was assisting the Archdiocese of New Orleans in
managing the fallout from a sexual abuse scandal through public relations
strategies, according to a court filing.
The request to bring the documents to light was filed on behalf of more than
20 men who believe the emails could show the Saints helped the archdiocese to
hide crimes committed by clergy. The emails in question are from 2018 and
2019.
--If quarterback Drew Brees decides to suit up for a team in 2020, he only
will put on the black and gold uniform of the Saints, he told NFL Network.
The 41-year-old is a free agent and must choose to retire or return for his
20th NFL season, which would be his 15th in New Orleans.
"I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of
," said Brees, a 13-time Pro Bowl selection. "To me, each one of
these contracts, I don't know how many it's been with the Saints, I've played
with them 14 years. It's not a matter of if it gets done, it's when. At this
stage of my career, it's not a given that I'm coming back every year, but when
that time comes, I'll always be a Saint."
--Antonio Brown was released on $110,000 bond by a Broward County, Fla., judge
who ordered a mental health evaluation, revoked Brown's passport and required
GPS monitoring as terms of his conditional freedom.
Brown is facing charges of burglary with battery (a felony), burglary of an
unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.
Brown turned himself in late Thursday, one day after police in Hollywood,
Fla., issued an arrest warrant for the free-agent wide receiver after he and
his trainer allegedly attacked a moving company truck driver. The judge also
ordered Brown to undergo drug and alcohol abuse screening and turn over any
guns in his possession. Brown appeared in court wearing a sleeveless
anti-suicide smock.
--Police in Rocky River, Ohio, pulled over Cleveland Browns running back
Kareem Hunt earlier this week and found small amounts of marijuana in his car,
according to multiple reports.
Hunt was pulled over for speeding on Tuesday, and as officers approached the
car, they smelled marijuana. A search uncovered the marijuana in three
different locations inside a backpack in the car, the Akron Beacon Journal
reported.
Hunt was cited for speeding but not drug possession. The Beacon Journal said
Hunt was driving 77 mph in a 60-mph zone while traveling westbound on
Interstate 90. The Browns told ESPN they were "aware and looking into" the
incident.
