NFL notebook: Ex-coaches will lead Kaepernick's workout

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling on

the sideline during the national anthem to bring attention to social

injustice, has not played since the 2016 season.

The NFL scheduled a workout for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons' practice

facility. The league announced that 11 teams -- Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland,

Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay

and Washington -- have confirmed they will attend in some capacity, with more

expected to commit.

--The Cleveland Browns waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway, four days after

he was benched, and shortly before NFL Network reported he is facing a 10-game

suspension.

Callaway was a late scratch for the Browns' 19-16 home victory over the

Buffalo Bills on Sunday for what multiple outlets reported was a late arrival

to the game. His replacement, Rashard Higgins, caught the game-winning

touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Not long after Callaway's release Thursday, NFL Network reported the wideout

is appealing a 10-game suspension for what would be his second violation of

the league's substance-abuse policy.

--Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher practiced in full for the first

time since having sports hernia surgery following Week 2.

Fisher was initially given a four- to six-week timetable for a return. He

returned for two limited practices leading up to Week 8 but then went back to

missing practice until this week.

Fisher, 28, was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and had played in 87 consecutive games

prior to leaving the Chiefs' Week 2 win at Oakland after just four snaps.

--Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice for the second

straight day, increasing doubt about his availability for the Lions' Sunday

game against the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford sat out last week with a back injury

as Detroit fell to the Chicago Bears.

--Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery did not practice for the

second straight day. Coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday that

Jeffery was considered day-to-day with a calf injury ahead of the Eagles'

Sunday game against the New England Patriots.

--New England quarterback Tom Brady, 42, had initially said in recent years

that he envisioned himself playing in the NFL until he's 45. However, Brady's

personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, thinks the three-time NFL Most Valuable

Player can go until he is 46 or 47.

--Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan is likely to land on injured reserve due

to a foot injury, coach Vic Fangio said. After signing a three-year, $21

million with Denver in the offseason, Callahan has yet to appear in a game

this season due to the foot issue.

--New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is looking to trademark his

"Danny Dimes" nickname, according to ESPN. Jones' application reportedly

covers everything from apparel and toys to video games, helmets, trading cards

and bumper stickers.

--Architectural renderings revealed show a number of proposed changes for the

New Orleans Superdome as part of a $450 million renovation, including the

addition of standing-room only viewing areas.

--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first NFL team to establish a college

scholarship program for female high school football players. A $250,000

commitment from the team's foundation was announced and is open to all female

seniors nationwide who participate in a formally sanctioned flag or tackle

football program.

