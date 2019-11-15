NFL notebook: Ex-coaches will lead Kaepernick's workout
Colin Kaepernick's open workout for all 32 teams in Atlanta on Saturday will be led by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, with former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin also participating, the NFL announced in a statement Thursday.
Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling on
the sideline during the national anthem to bring attention to social
injustice, has not played since the 2016 season.
The NFL scheduled a workout for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons' practice
facility. The league announced that 11 teams -- Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland,
Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay
and Washington -- have confirmed they will attend in some capacity, with more
expected to commit.
--The Cleveland Browns waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway, four days after
he was benched, and shortly before NFL Network reported he is facing a 10-game
suspension.
Callaway was a late scratch for the Browns' 19-16 home victory over the
Buffalo Bills on Sunday for what multiple outlets reported was a late arrival
to the game. His replacement, Rashard Higgins, caught the game-winning
touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Not long after Callaway's release Thursday, NFL Network reported the wideout
is appealing a 10-game suspension for what would be his second violation of
the league's substance-abuse policy.
--Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher practiced in full for the first
time since having sports hernia surgery following Week 2.
Fisher was initially given a four- to six-week timetable for a return. He
returned for two limited practices leading up to Week 8 but then went back to
missing practice until this week.
Fisher, 28, was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and had played in 87 consecutive games
prior to leaving the Chiefs' Week 2 win at Oakland after just four snaps.
--Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice for the second
straight day, increasing doubt about his availability for the Lions' Sunday
game against the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford sat out last week with a back injury
as Detroit fell to the Chicago Bears.
--Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery did not practice for the
second straight day. Coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday that
Jeffery was considered day-to-day with a calf injury ahead of the Eagles'
Sunday game against the New England Patriots.
--New England quarterback Tom Brady, 42, had initially said in recent years
that he envisioned himself playing in the NFL until he's 45. However, Brady's
personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, thinks the three-time NFL Most Valuable
Player can go until he is 46 or 47.
--Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan is likely to land on injured reserve due
to a foot injury, coach Vic Fangio said. After signing a three-year, $21
million with Denver in the offseason, Callahan has yet to appear in a game
this season due to the foot issue.
--New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is looking to trademark his
"Danny Dimes" nickname, according to ESPN. Jones' application reportedly
covers everything from apparel and toys to video games, helmets, trading cards
and bumper stickers.
--Architectural renderings revealed show a number of proposed changes for the
New Orleans Superdome as part of a $450 million renovation, including the
addition of standing-room only viewing areas.
--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first NFL team to establish a college
scholarship program for female high school football players. A $250,000
commitment from the team's foundation was announced and is open to all female
seniors nationwide who participate in a formally sanctioned flag or tackle
football program.
--Field Level Media