NFL notebook: Falcons sign LB Jones to hefty extension

Jones' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told multiple media outlets the extension is

worth $57 million with $34 million guaranteed for injury. According to The

MMQB, the deal includes an $11 million signing bonus, $13.45 million paid in

2019 and $35.5 million over the first three years, with $25.8 million

guaranteed in full.

The annual average of $14.25 million makes Jones the second-highest-paid

off-ball linebacker in the NFL, behind only the Jets' C.J. Mosley ($17

million). His guaranteed money also trails only Mosley ($51 million) at the

position.

Jones, 24, was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. A second-round

pick out of LSU in 2016, he had 244 tackles (14 for loss), six interceptions

and 21 pass breakups in 31 games (29 starts) through two seasons, earning Pro

Bowl honors in 2017. He was limited to six games in 2018 due to a foot injury.

--Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will not hold out of any

training camp practices after he agreed to terms on his rookie contract,

multiple outlets reported.

A report Tuesday from 9News.com said negotiations between the sides had

stalled, as Lock sought a "quarterback premium" -- with additional guarantees

or workout bonuses -- to be paid more than fellow second-round rookie Dalton

Risner, a guard taken by Denver one pick before Lock in April's draft.

Risner, picked 41st, signed his rookie deal later Tuesday, worth $7.14 million

over four years with a $3.2 million signing bonus. Based on the No. 42 draft

slot, Lock's deal is worth just over $7 million over four years with a $3.1

million signing bonus. Both players had portions of future salaries turned

into workout bonuses, but Lock was not given a premium, per multiple reports.

--Running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will

practice with the Broncos when on-field work at training camp opens Thursday.

Head coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay is "ready to go" following offseason wrist

surgery. General manager John Elway said Sanders will be eased into action

after tearing his Achilles last season, but he will not be placed on the

physically unable to perform list.

Meanwhile, the Broncos waived wide receiver Aaron Burbridge, whom ESPN

reported opted to retire rather than report to training camp.

--A scheduled three-day bargaining session between the NFL and the NFL Players

Association ended after one day, according to multiple reports.

The sides released a joint statement, saying, "(Wednesday's) meeting was

productive, constructive and beneficial for both sides, and the meetings

between the NFLPA's Executive Committee and the NFL's Management Council

Executive Committee will continue."

Multiple media outlets reported the sides will reconvene on July 29. ESPN

reported the scheduled sessions ended early because information emerged that

needed to be discussed further with other owners, quoting a source saying,

"big topics are tabled (for now). There is definitely a lot of work to be

done."

--Police in North Carolina issued a felony arrest warrant for Arizona

Cardinals tackle Desmond Harrison on charges of assault by strangulation and

assault on a female, multiple outlets reported.

Greensboro police said a report was filed Tuesday against the 25-year-old

offensive lineman, who was signed off waivers by Arizona last month after

being cut by the Cleveland Browns.

The Cardinals immediately released Harrison after the allegations were

reported by Bleacher Report and Yahoo! Sports.

--The NFL suspended free agent cornerback Rashard Robinson for 10 games for

violating the league's substance-abuse policy with several missed drug tests.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologize and take full

responsibility," Robinson said in a statement to NFL Network. "I have no one

to blame for my actions. I would like to apologize to my family and

supporters."

Robinson, who turns 24 next week, was suspended four games last year for a

substance-abuse violation. He was waived by the New York Jets in May after

playing in 10 games (one start) in 2018. A 2016 fourth-round pick of San

Francisco, he started 14 of 28 games through his first two seasons with the

49ers and Jets, breaking up 15 passes.

--Field Level Media