NFL notebook: Gase's job safe for 2020

Johnson said Wednesday he informed the team last week that the franchise had

already decided to enter next season with Gase as its head coach. The Jets are

2-7 and in last place in the AFC East.

Gase was hired as head coach prior to the season after being fired by the

Miami Dolphins.

--Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will return from a knee

injury to start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, barring a setback.

Brissett practiced in full Wednesday after being limited all three days last

week and sitting out the Colts' 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

--The Dolphins plan to have a representative in attendance for free agent

quarterback Colin Kaepernick's workout this weekend, coach Brian Flores

announced.

The Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons also will be

represented, and the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys reportedly will have

someone in attendance.

--San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that starting left

tackle Joe Staley will miss at least a couple of weeks with a broken finger

and that the likelihood of tight end George Kittle playing Sunday against

Arizona seems slim.

In addition, running back Matt Breida will reportedly miss one to two weeks

because of a sprained ankle.

--Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen sat out practice due to a

hamstring injury that has hampered him for three weeks.

Thielen didn't play Oct. 24 against the Washington Redskins and last Sunday

against the Dallas Cowboys. In between, he started against the Kansas City

Chiefs on Nov. 3 but appeared in just seven plays and didn't catch the lone

ball that was thrown his way.

--Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was scheduled to return to Seattle on

Wednesday after spending two nights in a Bay Area hospital, ESPN's Adam

Schefter reported. Team owner Jody Allen provided a plane to fly Lockett back

to Washington, Schefter said.

Lockett was taken to Stanford Medical Center on Monday night after a contusion

on his shin swelled up, leading Seattle's' medical staff to fear he had

sustained a more serious injury. He was injured during the Seahawks' overtime

win against the San Francisco 49ers.

--Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice as the Lions began

preparing for a Sunday visit from the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford was held out of

last weekend's game in Chicago after tests on his ailing back revealed that

his injury was more serious than previously thought.

--Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is expected to be out "about a

month" with an MCL sprain in his knee, NFL Network reported. Coach Dan Quinn

told the media that Hooper is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Carolina.

--Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross was cleared to practice and

designated to return from injured reserve. He has been sidelined with a

shoulder injury he sustained Sept. 30.

--The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off

waivers. The former first-round pick (11th overall in 2016) was waived by the

Buccaneers on Tuesday, two days after he was benched for what coach Bruce

Arians deemed a lack of hustle.

--The New Orleans Saints will be without starting left guard Andrus Peat for

six weeks after he had surgery on his broken arm, ESPN reported.

--Cleveland defensive end Olivier Vernon was ruled out of the Browns' Thursday

game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Vernon, 29, is nursing a knee

injury that also forced him to miss last week's game.

--The Browns signed defensive end Bryan Cox, the son of the former three-time

Pro Bowl selection by the same name. Linebacker Malik Jefferson was waived to

make room on the roster.

