NFL notebook: Giants reportedly hire Garrett as OC

Garrett interviewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, a day

after his contract with the Cowboys expired. Dallas opted not to renew

Garrett's contract and hired veteran NFL coach Mike McCarthy to replace him.

The 53-year-old Garrett had been on the Cowboys coaching staff since 2007 and

spent seven years on the Dallas roster as a backup quarterback in the 1990s.

He ended his playing career in 2000 with the Giants as a backup to Kerry

Collins.

Garrett was named interim head coach of the Cowboys eight games into the 2010

season, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over on a permanent basis in 2011.

He has an 85-67 career coaching record but a 2-3 mark in the playoffs.

--Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and running back LeSean

McCoy were listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against

the visiting Tennessee Titans.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who like Jones and McCoy was limited in Friday

practice, was given no official injury-report designation for the game, but

coach Andy Reid previously said he expects Kelce to play.

Jones sustained a calf injury that kept him out of last week's

divisional-round victory over the Houston Texans. McCoy and backup quarterback

Matt Moore were listed as questionable as both have dealt with illnesses this

week.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars interviewed former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for

their open offensive coordinator position, according to a report by NFL

Network's Ian Rapoport.

McAdoo, who hasn't coached in the NFL since he was let go by the Giants in

2017, would fill the vacancy left by John DeFilippo, who was fired after one

season in Jacksonville. Additionally, McAdoo has interviewed with the Carolina

Panthers for an assistant coaching job under new head coach Matt Rhule,

according to a report Thursday by The Athletic.

McAdoo, 42, spent two years as offensive coordinator for the Giants before

being promoted to head coach in 2016, succeeding Tom Coughlin. The Giants were

2-10 when he was fired with four games left to go in the 2017 season. He

posted a 13-15 record over his nearly two full seasons in New York and might

be best known for benching quarterback Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith

during the 2017 season.

--Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray still has aspirations to play

baseball. Murray, in fact, would like to play professional football and

baseball at the same time -- just not right now.

"I think I could," the 22-year-old Murray told the Arizona Republic of being a

two-sport star. "Athletically, I think, yeah, I could do it. I've been playing

both my whole life. I would love to add that to the resume."

The former Heisman Trophy recipient became the first person in history to be

selected in the first round of both the NFL and MLB drafts when the Cardinals

chose him with the top overall pick in 2019. The Oakland Athletics selected

Murray with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 baseball draft, and the team

allowed him to play one final season of college football at Oklahoma.

--Field Level Media