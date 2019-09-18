NFL notebook: Giants turn to rookie QB Jones, bench Manning

"Eli and I spoke this morning," Shurmur said Tuesday. "I told him that we are

making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel.

Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be

what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this

team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready

to play on Sunday."

The Giants play the Buccaneers (1-1) on Sunday in Tampa to kick off the Jones

Era.

Manning, 38, won two Super Bowls with the Giants and was the top overall pick

in the 2004 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old Jones was selected with the sixth

overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

--Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sat out practice and could miss

Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after aggravating a foot injury on

Thursday.

General manager Marty Hurney and head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Newton

said his foot was sore following the team's Thursday night loss to the Tampa

Bay Buccaneers. The 30-year-old sprained his left foot in a preseason game

last month against the New England Patriots.

Teammate Eric Reid said Newton has been in a walking boot.

--After seeing two specialists about his injured right thumb, New Orleans

Saints quarterback Drew Brees will have surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles,

ESPN's Ed Werder reported.

Werder cited a source saying the timeline for Brees' return won't be known

until after surgery, which will be performed by Dr. Steven Shinn.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the current expectation is six weeks.

--New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian is out for the season with a left

ankle injury and likely will need surgery, coach Adam Gase announced.

Siemian, filling in for ill starter Sam Darnold, was injured in the second

quarter of Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Second-year quarterback Luke Falk is expected to start Sunday against the

Patriots.

--Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn was placed on injured reserve with a toe

injury, putting him out until at least mid-November.

--Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to miss two

weeks because of an abdominal strain, ESPN reported.

--The Los Angeles Chargers placed strong safety Adrian Phillips on injured

reserve and signed tight end Lance Kendricks.

--Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is working to clear the "demons"

from his head amid a rocky stretch, but he told reporters he has not

considered retiring, contrary to speculation in recent days.

--Former first-round pick Paxton Lynch was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers

practice squad.

--An MRI exam on LeSean McCoy's ankle showed the Kansas City Chiefs running

back sustained "no significant damage," NFL Network reported.

--The Detroit Lions released veteran running back C.J. Anderson, clearing a

roster spot after they claimed running back Paul Perkins off waivers from the

Giants.

