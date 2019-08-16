NFL notebook: Gordon reportedly willing to miss games
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is prepared to sit out regular-season games absent a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
The report adds that Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, wants to return in time
for the regular season, but the sides have not made progress toward a deal.
Gordon, 26, has held out for all of training camp in search of an extension as
he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him
$5.6 million in 2019. ESPN reported two weeks ago that Gordon had formally
requested a trade through his agent, but the team replied saying Gordon won't
be dealt.
ESPN also reported that wide receiver Keenan Allen injured his ankle at
practice this week and will likely miss the rest of the preseason. Allen is
expected to be ready for Week 1, however.
--Jacoby Brissett could open the season as the starting quarterback for the
Indianapolis Colts.
Andrew Luck has not practiced since the third day of training camp as team
officials have separately defined his injury as a calf strain, bone injury and
ankle issue. Brissett started 15 games for the Colts in Luck's absence in
2017.
While Luck said his goal is to start Week 1 of the regular season against the
Los Angeles Chargers, he isn't on the field this week for joint practices with
the Browns, and head coach Frank Reich said the team needs to know who will
start by next weekend.
--Aaron Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to make his 2019
preseason debut.
The Green Bay Packers announced about 90 minutes before kickoff at the
Baltimore Ravens that their star quarterback would be held out due to back
tightness in what was described as a "precautionary" move.
--The NFL Players Association told its players in a memo to start preparing
for a potential work stoppage.
In a memo from the NFLPA, players were given directions on how to plot for
what is considered an unlikely lockout scenario after the 2020 season,
including money and home management during a time with no pay.
Bargaining sessions continue between the NFL and NFLPA, and more talks are
tentatively scheduled for next week. The current CBA doesn't expire until
March 2021.
--Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was carted off the
practice field after reportedly sustaining a dislocated and fractured left
ankle.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fountain will "likely have surgery
right away" and called it a "bad situation for a good, young player."
Fountain, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Northern Iowa, sustained the injury
in a non-contact moment during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. His
leg was immobilized, and Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that the
injury was "significant."
--Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his recent days off from
throwing are no cause for alarm or a sign of a lingering injury after he
reportedly played through broken bones in his back last year.
Instead, he said the six-day break he had between passing sessions were just
planned time off for a 31-year-old arm. This was his longest time away from
practice since he injured his throwing shoulder in 2010.
--Don't expect to see Tom Brady on an NFL sideline after his playing career is
done.
The 42-year-old quarterback, a three-time league MVP who is heading into his
20th season, all with the New England Patriots, said, "Oh, hell no, I'm never
coaching. Playing is enough for me."
The question from reporters came in the wake of the Patriots practicing this
week against the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel, the Titans' 44-year-old head
coach, is a former Brady teammate who was part of three Super Bowl
championship teams as a linebacker for the Patriots.
--Giants coach Pat Shurmur said all four of his quarterbacks will see playing
time when New York hosts the Chicago Bears in Friday night's preseason game.
And he plans on getting an extended look at rookie quarterback Daniel Jones,
the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft in June.
Jones was on the field in last week's preseason opener against the Jets for
just eight plays and about 4 1/2 minutes. He was 5-of-5 passing for 67 yards
and a touchdown, but his action was limited because of a weather delay.
-- A judge dismissed a domestic violence complaint against suspended Giants
safety Kamrin Moore, citing unsubstantiated claims in a written ruling.
Moore has been on the suspended list since mid-July, when he was accused of
violence against a woman he had been dating.
--Field Level Media