NFL notebook: Gordon reportedly willing to miss games

The report adds that Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, wants to return in time

for the regular season, but the sides have not made progress toward a deal.

Gordon, 26, has held out for all of training camp in search of an extension as

he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him

$5.6 million in 2019. ESPN reported two weeks ago that Gordon had formally

requested a trade through his agent, but the team replied saying Gordon won't

be dealt.

ESPN also reported that wide receiver Keenan Allen injured his ankle at

practice this week and will likely miss the rest of the preseason. Allen is

expected to be ready for Week 1, however.

--Jacoby Brissett could open the season as the starting quarterback for the

Indianapolis Colts.

Andrew Luck has not practiced since the third day of training camp as team

officials have separately defined his injury as a calf strain, bone injury and

ankle issue. Brissett started 15 games for the Colts in Luck's absence in

2017.

While Luck said his goal is to start Week 1 of the regular season against the

Los Angeles Chargers, he isn't on the field this week for joint practices with

the Browns, and head coach Frank Reich said the team needs to know who will

start by next weekend.

--Aaron Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to make his 2019

preseason debut.

The Green Bay Packers announced about 90 minutes before kickoff at the

Baltimore Ravens that their star quarterback would be held out due to back

tightness in what was described as a "precautionary" move.

--The NFL Players Association told its players in a memo to start preparing

for a potential work stoppage.

In a memo from the NFLPA, players were given directions on how to plot for

what is considered an unlikely lockout scenario after the 2020 season,

including money and home management during a time with no pay.

Bargaining sessions continue between the NFL and NFLPA, and more talks are

tentatively scheduled for next week. The current CBA doesn't expire until

March 2021.

--Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was carted off the

practice field after reportedly sustaining a dislocated and fractured left

ankle.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fountain will "likely have surgery

right away" and called it a "bad situation for a good, young player."

Fountain, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Northern Iowa, sustained the injury

in a non-contact moment during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. His

leg was immobilized, and Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that the

injury was "significant."

--Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his recent days off from

throwing are no cause for alarm or a sign of a lingering injury after he

reportedly played through broken bones in his back last year.

Instead, he said the six-day break he had between passing sessions were just

planned time off for a 31-year-old arm. This was his longest time away from

practice since he injured his throwing shoulder in 2010.

--Don't expect to see Tom Brady on an NFL sideline after his playing career is

done.

The 42-year-old quarterback, a three-time league MVP who is heading into his

20th season, all with the New England Patriots, said, "Oh, hell no, I'm never

coaching. Playing is enough for me."

The question from reporters came in the wake of the Patriots practicing this

week against the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel, the Titans' 44-year-old head

coach, is a former Brady teammate who was part of three Super Bowl

championship teams as a linebacker for the Patriots.

--Giants coach Pat Shurmur said all four of his quarterbacks will see playing

time when New York hosts the Chicago Bears in Friday night's preseason game.

And he plans on getting an extended look at rookie quarterback Daniel Jones,

the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft in June.

Jones was on the field in last week's preseason opener against the Jets for

just eight plays and about 4 1/2 minutes. He was 5-of-5 passing for 67 yards

and a touchdown, but his action was limited because of a weather delay.

-- A judge dismissed a domestic violence complaint against suspended Giants

safety Kamrin Moore, citing unsubstantiated claims in a written ruling.

Moore has been on the suspended list since mid-July, when he was accused of

violence against a woman he had been dating.

--Field Level Media