NFL notebook: Gronk hints at eventual return
Rob Gronkowski still has football on his mind, though the retired All-Pro tight end has no immediate plans to return to the game.
"I wouldn't say 'never coming back,'" Gronkowski said Tuesday in an
announcement he teased earlier via social media. "I'm 30 years old. I'm young.
I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm
feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe
two years off, man. It's always an option in the back of my head. It's not
like I'm not staying in shape and not doing anything. I'm never stressed over
it."
Gronkowski retired in March, but New England Patriots fans remain hopeful he
will come back. Gronkowski would need to file the appropriate paperwork by
Nov. 30 to play this season. He reiterated Tuesday -- while formally
announcing his Super Bowl party plans in Florida -- that football isn't a
priority at the moment.
"What's better, me playing or me hitting this party?" Gronkowski chuckled.
--Former New England wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on social media to
Patriots owner Robert Kraft for all "the drama" surrounding his brief tenure
with the team.
"Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to
be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama !
Thank you sincerely AB," Brown posted to his 3.7 million followers on
Instagram.
Brown began the season with the Oakland Raiders but was cut on Sept. 7. He
signed with the Patriots and played in one game, catching four passes for 56
yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15. The Patriots
released him five days later.
--Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg issued a
statement through the team, denying a claim this week that he wanted to move
quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver.
Mornhinweg was the Ravens' offensive coordinator during Jackson's rookie
season last year when the first-round pick made seven starts at QB while
appearing in all 16 games. On The GM Shuffle podcast episode released Monday,
former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi said Mornhinweg asked
the coaching staff when Jackson was going to be moved to wide receiver.
"My thoughts before the draft, and even more when we started working with
Lamar, was that this young man was going to be a special quarterback,"
Mornhinweg said in his statement. "Very early we saw that along with all of
his throwing and escape abilities, he reads the field as well as any young
quarterback I ever worked with."
--The Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn
Achilles, ending the veteran's season after eight games played.
Burnett was injured in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not
long after returning an interception 43 yards. He came up limping late in the
first half after a non-contact play.
Not only is Burnett's 2019 season finished, but the injury is expected to
complicate his 2020 season, as well.
--Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will have an MRI on his
hamstring in "the next day or so," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Hill played just seven offensive snaps before pulling up lame on a downfield
route in Monday night's 24-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in
Mexico City. He did not make a catch.
The testing should clarify a timetable for Hill's return. The timing is
favorable, as the Chiefs have a bye this week and don't play again until Dec.
1 against the Oakland Raiders.
--The Denver Broncos signed well-traveled tight end Orson Charles and placed
fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve after he dislocated his right elbow
during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Charles, 28, has five years of experience with four teams. He played for the
Cincinnati Bengals to start his career in 2012-13, while also playing for the
Detroit Lions, Chiefs and Browns.
Janovich, a sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2016 out of Nebraska, had
five receptions for 42 yards this season and ran the ball one time for a
1-yard touchdown.
--Running back Mark Walton was released by the Miami Dolphins after his most
recent arrest.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the 22-year-old was arrested after
allegedly hitting the expectant mother of his child. The woman is five weeks
pregnant, according to the report.
Walton was in the midst of a four-game suspension for violating the league's
conduct and substance abuse policies. He would have been eligible to return
Dec. 8 at the New York Jets.
--The Patriots offensive line got a boost when left tackle Isaiah Wynn was
activated off injured reserve.
In a corresponding move, New England placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on
IR with hamstring and ankle injuries.
