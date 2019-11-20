NFL notebook: Gronk hints at eventual return

"I wouldn't say 'never coming back,'" Gronkowski said Tuesday in an

announcement he teased earlier via social media. "I'm 30 years old. I'm young.

I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm

feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe

two years off, man. It's always an option in the back of my head. It's not

like I'm not staying in shape and not doing anything. I'm never stressed over

it."

Gronkowski retired in March, but New England Patriots fans remain hopeful he

will come back. Gronkowski would need to file the appropriate paperwork by

Nov. 30 to play this season. He reiterated Tuesday -- while formally

announcing his Super Bowl party plans in Florida -- that football isn't a

priority at the moment.

"What's better, me playing or me hitting this party?" Gronkowski chuckled.

--Former New England wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on social media to

Patriots owner Robert Kraft for all "the drama" surrounding his brief tenure

with the team.

"Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to

be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama !

Thank you sincerely AB," Brown posted to his 3.7 million followers on

Instagram.

Brown began the season with the Oakland Raiders but was cut on Sept. 7. He

signed with the Patriots and played in one game, catching four passes for 56

yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15. The Patriots

released him five days later.

--Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg issued a

statement through the team, denying a claim this week that he wanted to move

quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver.

Mornhinweg was the Ravens' offensive coordinator during Jackson's rookie

season last year when the first-round pick made seven starts at QB while

appearing in all 16 games. On The GM Shuffle podcast episode released Monday,

former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi said Mornhinweg asked

the coaching staff when Jackson was going to be moved to wide receiver.

"My thoughts before the draft, and even more when we started working with

Lamar, was that this young man was going to be a special quarterback,"

Mornhinweg said in his statement. "Very early we saw that along with all of

his throwing and escape abilities, he reads the field as well as any young

quarterback I ever worked with."

--The Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn

Achilles, ending the veteran's season after eight games played.

Burnett was injured in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not

long after returning an interception 43 yards. He came up limping late in the

first half after a non-contact play.

Not only is Burnett's 2019 season finished, but the injury is expected to

complicate his 2020 season, as well.

--Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will have an MRI on his

hamstring in "the next day or so," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Hill played just seven offensive snaps before pulling up lame on a downfield

route in Monday night's 24-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in

Mexico City. He did not make a catch.

The testing should clarify a timetable for Hill's return. The timing is

favorable, as the Chiefs have a bye this week and don't play again until Dec.

1 against the Oakland Raiders.

--The Denver Broncos signed well-traveled tight end Orson Charles and placed

fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve after he dislocated his right elbow

during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Charles, 28, has five years of experience with four teams. He played for the

Cincinnati Bengals to start his career in 2012-13, while also playing for the

Detroit Lions, Chiefs and Browns.

Janovich, a sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2016 out of Nebraska, had

five receptions for 42 yards this season and ran the ball one time for a

1-yard touchdown.

--Running back Mark Walton was released by the Miami Dolphins after his most

recent arrest.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the 22-year-old was arrested after

allegedly hitting the expectant mother of his child. The woman is five weeks

pregnant, according to the report.

Walton was in the midst of a four-game suspension for violating the league's

conduct and substance abuse policies. He would have been eligible to return

Dec. 8 at the New York Jets.

--The Patriots offensive line got a boost when left tackle Isaiah Wynn was

activated off injured reserve.

In a corresponding move, New England placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on

IR with hamstring and ankle injuries.

--Field Level Media