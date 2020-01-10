NFL notebook: Ingram getting closer to return

Ingram is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC divisional game against

the Tennessee Titans. Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) also is questionable.

Ingram told reporters he "felt some tightness" during the bye week but was

able to run during the special teams portion of Wednesday's practice. He was

hurt Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns and had since been unable to

participate in practice.

The Titans ruled out inside linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) and receiver

Adam Humphries (ankle). Brown was injured during last weekend's victory over

the New England Patriots. Receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) is listed as

questionable.

--San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander (torn pectoral), defensive end

Dee Ford (quad/hamstring), safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and right guard Mike

Person (neck) are all on track to return for San Francisco's first playoff

game in six years, when the 49ers host Minnesota on Saturday.

Ford, who is listed as questionable on the injury report, is likely to need

some pregame testing before he's pronounced fit to play. Alexander will be

activated off injured reserve before the 1 p.m. Friday deadline for roster

moves, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, however, sat out practice and is officially

questionable after hurting his ankle during Wednesday's practice. According to

multiple reports, Thielen's injury included a cut significant enough to

require stitches.

Coaching updates

--The Philadelphia Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide

receivers coach Carson Walch. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported head coach

Doug Pederson wanted the coaches back but owner Jeffrey Lurie did not.

--Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is a candidate to join

the coaching staff of new Giants first-year head coach Joe Judge. The two

worked together at Mississippi State in the mid-2000s. Kitchens, 45, was fired

after one season as coach of the Browns. He previously served as an offensive

assistant in Cleveland and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 when

Todd Haley was fired midseason.

--The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing University of Texas associate head coach and

running game coordinator Stan Drayton as a possible candidate to be their

running backs coach, multiple outlets reported. Drayton coached Ezekiel

Elliott in college.

--Longtime NFL coach Mike Mularkey announced his retirement after more than 25

years on the sidelines. Mularkey, 58, coached the tight ends for the Atlanta

Falcons last season and previously served as head coach of the Buffalo Bills,

Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, going a collective 36-53.

--The Browns interviewed Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski for

their head-coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Stefanski is the

seventh person to interview for the post. New England Patriots offensive

coordinator Josh McDaniels is slated to interview Friday and he will be the

final candidate to meet with club brass.

Around the league

--The NFL is reportedly investigating whether the Buffalo Bills violated

injury-reporting rules after defensive end Jerry Hughes tweeted he played with

torn ligaments in his wrist. The Bills lost 22-19 in overtime to Houston in

the wild-card round last weekend. Hughes' wrist was not mentioned on the

injury report prior to the game.

--The Washington Redskins announced the departure of salary cap expert Eric

Schaffer while moving Doug Williams into the role of senior vice president of

player development. Replacing Shaffer as new senior vice president of football

administration will be Rob Rogers, who has been executive of player finance

for the Carolina Panthers. Rogers and Williams, whose previous title with the

Redskins was senior vice president of player personnel, will report directly

to new head coach Ron Rivera.

--The Oakland Raiders signed guard Denzelle Good to a one-year contract

extension, preventing him from hitting free agency. Good, who earned $1.8

million on a one-year deal with Oakland last season, started five games this

season.

--The first wave of injury replacements for the Pro Bowl were announced

Thursday. Among them:

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper for Bucs WR Mike Evans

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith for Panthers LB Luke Kuechly

Bears CB Kyle Fuller for Rams CB Jalen Ramsey

Browns OG Joel Bitonio for Steelers OG David DeCastro

Panthers OG Trai Turner for Eagles OG Brandon Brooks

Colts OG Ryan Kelly for Steelers OG Maurkice Pouncey

--Field Level Media