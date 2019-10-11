NFL notebook: Jags owner expects Ramsey to play

"Well, I think he's going to be playing this week, so hopefully you'll tune

into the Saints game," Khan told The Street, a business website, in a video

interview Thursday. "... I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart,

and I think we'll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all."

ESPN reported later Thursday that Ramsey is still "going to listen to his

body," and nothing has changed about his desire to be traded. Ramsey, 24, was

limited at practice with a back injury for the second straight day, after

sitting out the last two weeks due to the ailment.

Khan has been vocal about his desire not to trade Ramsey, who requested a

trade after Week 2. Reports have said the team was seeking a minimum of two

first-round picks, but Khan prefers to keep Ramsey and sign him to a long-term

contract.

--As Rob Gronkowski made his debut as an NFL analyst for FOX, New England

owner Robert Kraft says he is still holding out hope that the former Patriots

tight end will return to the field.

"We all love Gronk, and I think the bottom line is he hasn't put his

retirement papers in," Kraft said on NFL Network's "NFL Gameday Kickoff" ahead

of New England's matchup with the New York Giants.

When pressed by his fellow FOX co-hosts about a possible return, Gronk

repeated several times that, "So I'll always keep it open. I'll always keep it

open. I'll always keep it open. I'll always keep the door open."

--Representatives for quarterback Colin Kaepernick released a two-page

statement "to address the false narratives" regarding their client and his

efforts to join an NFL team.

The statement listed several of Kaepernick's stats and accomplishments,

comparing many of them to quarterbacks currently starting in the NFL, and

added that no team has offered Kaepernick a job or brought him in for a

workout since the 2016 season. It noted that the Seattle Seahawks brought

Kaepernick in for a visit, but did not work him out.

--Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley missed his second straight

practice with a left thigh contusion, putting his status in question for

Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. NFL Network reported earlier in

the day that Gurley's status was "very much up in the air."

--Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges took snaps with the first-team offense for

the second straight day and looks on track to be the starting quarterback when

Pittsburgh visits the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Mason Rudolph

continues to deal with the effects of a concussion sustained last Sunday.

--Sitting at 2-3, the Cleveland Browns saw their irritation aired through some

players' comments -- particularly regarding the amount of touches star wideout

Odell Beckham Jr. is receiving. Beckham has four catches for 47 yards the last

two games combined.

"I'm not calling plays or designing anything," fellow wideout and college

teammate Jarvis Landry said, according to the (Cleveland) Plain Dealer. "But

at the end of the day, obviously he's a key part of our offense whether the

ball's in his hands or not. ... We haven't really been making enough plays

without him touching the ball."

--Shortly after Cincinnati wideout A.J. Green returned to the practice field

for the first time since injuring his ankle in late July, coach Zac Taylor

insisted the seven-time Pro Bowler won't be moved at the Oct. 29 trade

deadline. He could make his season debut in Week 7 when the Jaguars visit.

--Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams told reporters he's "not sure just

yet" if he'll be able to play Monday at home against Detroit after missing

last week with a turf toe injury.

--After missing practice Wednesday, Carolina Panthers running back Christian

McCaffrey was a full participant and is expected to be on the field Sunday in

London against Tampa Bay. McCaffrey injured his back somersaulting into the

end zone last week.

--The NFL rescinded the $21,056 fine levied to New York Jets safety Jamal

Adams for his hit on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 2 following

Adams' appeal, multiple media outlets reported.

--New England running back Rex Burkhead missed his second straight game with a

foot injury against the New York Giants.

--The Giants promoted Austin Walter from the practice squad to be their third

running back for their game against the Patriots. Star Saquon Barkley (high

ankle sprain) missed his third straight game and backup Wayne Gallman

(concussion) is also sidelined.

