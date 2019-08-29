NFL notebook: Jags' Ramsey to follow Chiefs' Hill in opener

8 season opener in

Jacksonville, according to defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

"He's going to draw Tyreek, and he's got to cover him," Wash told reporters on

Wednesday. "We're very blessed. Our linebackers can run. All of our guys can

run. We can just say, 'Hey, Jalen, you go take care of him.'"

That would be a different approach than Wash took when the teams met in Week 5

last season in Kansas City.

In that game, Ramsey played predominantly in his typical left cornerback

position, though he occasionally crossed to the right side. Hill managed two

catches in direct coverage against Ramsey, a 10-yarder on a short curl and a

36-yarder on a fade down the sideline, with Ramsey opposite his normal spot.

The Chiefs won 30-14.

--Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't seem concerned about starting the

regular season without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"We've got a marathon here," Jones said on 105.3 FM The Fan. "We want Zeke

when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we're in the dog days of the

season."

Elliott, 24, is holding out and working out on his own away from the team. It

was reported recently that Dallas offered a deal that would make him the

second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley.

--Washington Redskins holdout Trent Williams has shown no signs of returning

to the team, but team president Bruce Allen still thinks it will happen.

Asked if he expects the stalwart left tackle to come back, Allen told

Washington television station WRC, "Well I think Trent is going to play

football, yes. ... I don't see Trent retiring."

When asked if Williams' return could be in some other uniform, Allen didn't

mince words, replying, "No. It'll be with us."

--The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns' petition to allow Kareem Hunt to remain

with the team while serving his eight-game suspension.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cleveland.com that the running back is

barred from the Browns facility during his entire suspension, which begins

Sunday and ends Nov. 4.

Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11. Kansas City had cut him 2 1/2

months earlier after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a

Cleveland hotel.

--Back on the practice field after a two-week layoff, San Francisco 49ers

running back Jerick McKinnon experienced another setback Tuesday in his return

from a torn ACL.

General manager John Lynch told KNBR on Wednesday the news is "not

encouraging."

McKinnon, 27, signed a four-year, $30 million contract in March 2018 but

missed all of last season after injuring his right knee in practice before the

season opener.

--The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the New

England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick, ESPN reported.

Cunningham announced on social media that he'd been dealt to the Patriots, who

need a swing tackle behind starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.

The Patriots also acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the

Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.

--The Buffalo Bills signed kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract

extension. ESPN reports the value is $8 million.

Hauschka, 34, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with Buffalo

in 2017 after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

--Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will undergo yet another knee procedure,

multiple outlets reported, after a setback following Saturday's preseason

game.

Butt, who has undergone three previous ACL repairs, will have a cleanup on his

left knee that is considered minor in comparison to his previous surgeries.

--The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh McCown out of retirement

earlier this month to back up Carson Wentz, but his signing came with a big

perk.

He is allowed to leave the team each Friday to fly to Charlotte, N.C., where

his family lives and where he is part of the coaching staff at Myers Park High

School.

--Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler visited the Indianapolis Colts,

according to multiple reports.

The Colts are looking for a veteran backup to Jacoby Brissett, the new starter

following Andrew Luck's sudden retirement Saturday.

--The Houston Texans signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year

contract extension through the 2020 season.

The deal is worth $3.75 million, according to the Houston Chronicle. Scarlett

is making $2.05 million in 2019.

--The Indianapolis Colts traded third-year cornerback Nate Hairston to the New

York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2020.

Hairston, 25, played in 27 games (11 starts) and registered 65 tackles, two

sacks and one interception over the past two seasons.

--The Green Bay Packers traded linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee

Titans for a seventh-round pick, ESPN reported.

Gilbert had 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games last season in his second NFL

campaign.

