NFL notebook: Jags set for two '20 games in London

The games will be held on consecutive Sundays, the team announced Tuesday, and

the potential opponents for those home games are Houston, Indianapolis,

Tennessee, Cleveland, Detroit and Miami.

The Jaguars will receive additional revenue with two games in London, making

the decision the correct one in the eyes of team president Mark Lamping as the

team works toward gaining approval of a proposed $700 million entertainment

district development around TIAA Bank Field.

--The Jaguars also announced the hiring of former San Francisco 49ers general

manager Trent Baalke to be their director of player personnel. In Baalke's

first three seasons with the 49ers, the team went to three straight NFC

Championship Games and one Super Bowl, losing to the Baltimore Ravens

following the 2012 season.

--Free agent tight end Greg Olsen will visit the Seattle Seahawks, multiple

outlets reported. It was reported Monday that the former Carolina Panthers

star would visit the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins in the near future.

Olsen, 34, hasn't yet decided if he will play another NFL season or go into

broadcasting with Fox. He ranks fifth in league history among tight ends with

718 receptions and 8,444 receiving yards.

--Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, 38, is returning for a 15th season in 2020 and

will re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Whitworth is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro who spent his

first 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Rams in

the spring of 2017.

--The Kansas City Chiefs hope to keep wide receiver Sammy Watkins in 2020 by

renegotiating his upcoming major cap hit, NFL Network reported. Watkins'

salary-cap hit climbs next season to $21 million -- the highest of any NFL

wideout. The Chiefs could free up $14 million by releasing or trading Watkins,

but the report said the Super Bowl champs are hoping to negotiate a new

extension or contract adjustment with Watkins.

--NFL Network reported that Miami signed wide receiver Ricardo Louis to a

one-year extension. He had 45 catches for 562 yards through two seasons before

missing the past two seasons with knee and neck injuries.

--The Arizona Cardinals signed multi-dimensional Canadian Football League

quarterback Chris Streveler, a reigning Grey Cup champion, to a futures

contract.

--Defensive tackle Carl Davis has been suspended for the first four games of

the 2020 season due to a violation of the league's policy on

performance-enhancing drugs, according to multiple reports. He finished the

2019 season with the Jaguars and is slated to become a free agent.

--The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a

new deal, Rapoport reported. The 34-year-old Steichen took over the job midway

through last season when Ken Whisenhunt was fired following a 3-5 start.

--Carolina signed running back Reggie Bonnafon to a one-year extension,

preventing All-Pro Christian McCaffrey's backup from becoming an exclusive

rights free agent.

--Panthers defensive end Wes Horton announced his retirement, ending a

seven-year career that saw him register 97 tackles and 15.5 sacks in 83 career

games, all with Carolina.

