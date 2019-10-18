NFL notebook: Jets' Thomas says Patriots' stint a waste of time

Thomas was released by the Patriots at the final roster cutdown and re-signed

three days later before being traded to the Jets on Sept. 11. The two teams

play on Monday night and there is no love lost on Thomas' part.

"It was insulting, for sure," Thomas told the Daily News. "Once I got cut, I

could have just come here (to the Jets) and not stayed there and re-sign. When

they re-signed me, I was thinking that I was good. Two weeks later, I was

gone. So it's like, 'Why did I waste my time?' "

The Patriots moved Thomas to open a roster spot for Antonio Brown, who played

in just one game with the team before being released. "They kicked me (to the

curb) and shipped me out like I'm just a rookie," the four-time Pro Bowl

selection told the Daily News.

--Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley participated in individual drills and could be

on the field for Monday night's showdown with the Patriots.

The Jets' prized free-agent acquisition has been sidelined since suffering a

groin injury during the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.

Coach Adam Gase said the ideal plan is for Mosley to do more in practice on

Friday and Saturday with an eye on helping the Jets against the visiting

Patriots. Mosley, 27, signed a five-year, $85 million contract with $51

million guaranteed with the Jets in May.

--Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther expressed his

displeasure with the season-long suspension of starting linebacker Vontaze

Burfict.

"For us to sign him and the history I had with this guy, with us knowing that

the next infraction he was going to get was gonna end his season, maybe his

career, I think it was a witch hunt from the beginning quite honestly,"

Guenther said. "Somebody in the league didn't want him playing football and

they got what they wanted."

Burfict was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season after he lowered

his helmet to initiate contact on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle on

Sept. 30. The eighth-year pro will forfeit nearly $1.2 million -- $879,412 in

base salary and $284,375 in per-game roster bonuses -- during the suspension.

--There isn't a definitive verdict on whether New York Giants star Saquon

Barkley will return for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The elite running back has missed three games with a high ankle sprain and

describes himself as "day-to-day."

The second-year pro is moving closer to a return with the Giants' medical

staff set to examine him later in the week. Barkley rushed for 237 yards with

a stellar 6.4-yard average in two-plus games before injuring the ankle against

the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 22.

--Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung said he is ready to return

from the pulmonary embolism that has sidelined him since June.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Okung has been on the reserve/non-football

injury list throughout the Chargers' disappointing 2-4 start. It wasn't

immediately clear when Okung would rejoin practice or whether he would be

activated for Sunday's game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans.

Okung was diagnosed after he experienced discomfort in his chest and went to

an urgent-care facility on June 1. He called it a "near death experience" at

the time.

--The Chargers announced that wide receiver Travis Benjamin has been placed on

injured reserve.

The 29-year-old Benjamin, who has been sidelined by a quadriceps injury,

recorded six receptions for 30 yards in five games this season. The Chargers

signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to take the available roster spot.

--Starting left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins returned to

the practice field for the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith has missed the last two games with a right high-ankle sprain and Collins

sat out Sunday's loss to the Jets with an MCL sprain in his left knee. Both

were limited participants and both remain questionable for Sunday night's NFC

East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Center Travis Frederick also returned after missing Wednesday's practice due

to a personal matter, but right guard Zack Martin (back, ankle) did not

participate.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars signed cornerback Parry Nickerson, filling the

roster spot left open with the trade of Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jets selected Nickerson in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He

played in all 16 games last season, starting two, and made 21 tackles. The

Jets traded Nickerson, 25, to the Seattle Seahawks, who put him on their

practice squad.

--Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan faces attempted murder and

assault charges following the shooting of a woman in Boulder, Colo.

Bannan, 40, was arrested Wednesday and remained in custody awaiting a bond

hearing. Bannan played 12 NFL seasons (2002-13) with the Buffalo Bills,

Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions.

He is charged with suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree

assault with extreme indifference, first-degree assault with intent to cause

serious bodily injury and first-degree burglary, per Boulder police.

