NFL notebook: Kaepernick says he's 'still ready'

In a post from his Twitter account on Wednesday, Kaepernick wrote: "5am. 5

days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready."

Kaepernick, 31, shared a corresponding video in which he says he's been

"denied" work for 889 days. He shows off a football-ready physique and appears

to be closer to his playing weight -- listed by the 49ers at 230 pounds --

than he was in the middle of last season.

Kaepernick reached an undisclosed settlement with the NFL after filing a

lawsuit alleging collusion by teams to keep him out of the league because of

his activism, including kneeling during the national anthem before games while

playing with the 49ers.

--49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa left practice with a right ankle injury

and will have an MRI, according to multiple reports.

Team trainers examined Bosa's lower right leg after the No. 2 overall pick was

slow to get up following a running play. He walked off under his own power and

returned to the locker room. Without providing specifics, defensive

coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters he didn't think the injury was

serious.

Also reportedly having an MRI on his ankle is cornerback Jason Verrett, who

joined the team on a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March but has missed 27

games over the last two seasons due to knee and Achilles injuries.

--NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reviewing suspended New England Patriots

wide receiver Josh Gordon's application for reinstatement, according to

multiple reports.

Goodell is sole authority on matters of reinstatement when it comes to players

who were banned for substance abuse violations. He previously suspended Gordon

on Dec. 20 for violating terms of his reinstatement agreement.

Gordon, who signed his restricted free agent tender in April, would be set to

earn a base salary of $2.025 million for the 2019 season.

--Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not play in Thursday's preseason opener

against the Detroit Lions, the Boston Herald reported.

Brady has not played in the preseason opener in any of the last three seasons.

--New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell will not play in Thursday's

preseason opener against the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

According to the New York Post, Bell will still warm up with the team after

asking head coach Adam Gase if he could do so. Bell has not played in a game

since Christmas Day 2017 after sitting out all of 2018 with Pittsburgh.

--Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was carted off the practice field

but reportedly did not suffer a major injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Haden had a "minor ankle injury."

Haden's status will be updated by the team after Friday's preseason opener

against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game he was never expected to play in.

--Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn will undergo surgery for a

fractured hand after suffering the injury in Monday's practice.

NFL Network reported the 29-year-old Quinn would have a procedure that still

allows for his Week 1 availability. The Cowboys play the New York Giants on

Sept. 8.

DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys' other starting defensive end, is recovering

from shoulder surgery.

--Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson had knee surgery and will likely miss

the preseason, head coach Pete Carroll said.

"We're hoping it's a four- to five-week deal," Carroll said.

Dickson, 32, caught 12 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games

last season, his first with Seattle.

--Geno Smith will start in place of Russell Wilson for the Seahawks on

Thursday before dealing with an undisclosed injury issue, Carroll said.

The Seahawks open the preseason against the Denver Broncos and plan to hold

Wilson out of the game entirely. Former Bronco Paxton Lynch is also expected

to play extensively.

--Houston Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron could miss the preseason

with a hand injury suffered in practice Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle

reported.

McCarron, signed by Houston in March to back up Deshaun Watson, appeared to

hurt his right thumb on his follow-through during a joint practice with Green

Bay and left the field in pain.

--The New Orleans Saints signed tight end A.J. Derby and waived offensive

lineman Nate Wozniak.

Derby, 27, has 40 catches for 452 yards and three touchdowns across three

seasons with three different teams.

--Cincinnati Bengals running back Rodney Anderson was activated from the

non-football injury list.

The sixth-round rookie from Oklahoma is recovering from tearing his right ACL

last September.

--The Chicago Bears will unveil statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and

George Halas at Soldier Field on Sept. 3, two days before kicking off their

centennial season.

--Field Level Media