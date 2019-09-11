NFL notebook: Lawsuit accuses Antonio Brown of rape

Brown denied the allegations through a statement issued by his lawyer.

According to the reports, the woman alleges Brown, a resident of South

Florida, sexually assaulted her three times -- twice in June 2017 and once in

May 2018. The accuser and Brown reportedly met while they were both

student-athletes at Central Michigan, the accuser a gymnast and a participant

with Brown in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes group, according to TMZ

Sports.

Earlier Tuesday, NFL Network reported that Brown was set to practice with the

Patriots for the first time on Wednesday.

--The Patriots traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets for

a 2021 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Thomas, 31, was released by the Patriots at final cuts but re-signed two days

later on Sept. 2. That was before New England added Brown, who is set to join

Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers this week in a

crowded wide receiver room.

--The Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence after

placing defensive tackle Malik Jackson on injured reserve.

Jackson will undergo surgery next week to repair a Lisfranc injury in his left

foot, NFL Network reported. Spence signed a reported one-year deal. He started

all 16 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, making 42 tackles, including

six for loss, and two sacks.

--Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice could miss up to four weeks

with a meniscus injury, The Washington Post reported.

After missing last season with a torn left ACL, Guice injured his right knee

during his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. He

had an MRI on Monday, but the recovery timeline remains uncertain.

--The New York Jets signed placekicker Sam Ficken and waived Kaare Vedvik, two

days after Vedvik missed a 45-yard field goal and an extra point in a 17-16

season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets reportedly held a five-kicker tryout, with Ficken beating out Greg

Joseph, Elliott Fry, Younghoe Koo and Tristan Vizcaino.

--The Arizona Cardinals signed free agent offensive lineman Jordan Mills and

placed offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) on injured reserve.

Mills signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

reported. Gilbert reportedly tore his ACL during practice last week.

--Jets defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd told NFL Media he took

performance-enhancing drugs this offseason, leading to a six-game suspension

following two separate failed drug tests.

Shepherd was a healthy scratch in Sunday's season opener, two days before his

suspension was announced. Shepherd said he took PEDs to compensate for his

inability to train while recovering from sports-hernia surgery and shoulder

and back injuries.

--Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was released from the hospital

after being kept overnight as a precaution following a neck injury sustained

in Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos. He tweeted, "I hurt my neck

nothing severe"

--The Houston Texans released cornerback Aaron Colvin, according to multiple

reports, even though more than $7 million in guaranteed money remained on his

contract. The team reportedly signed Phillip Gaines to take his place.

--The Texans and center Nick Martin agreed to a contract extension. According

to multiple reports, the deal is worth $33 million over three years. Martin

was set to become a free agent in March and was due $1.1 million in salary

this season.

--Odell Beckham Jr. said he wears his luxury watch wherever he goes, and that

will continue to extend to the football field. NFL rules don't prohibit

jewelry, but they do ban "hard objects," yet Beckham won't remove the watch.

--The Browns waived tight end Rico Gathers. The team signed Gathers on Aug.

11, and he served an NFL suspension during Week 1 related to his guilty plea

to a misdemeanor drug charge.

--Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball died, nearly a year after

suffering a brain aneurysm. He was 27. Ball appeared in six games (two starts)

for Oakland in 2015 as a fifth-round pick out of Florida.

--Retired All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch is helping to keep pro sports

alive in his native Oakland, Calif.

Lynch told the (San Jose, Calif.) Mercury News that he is part of the

ownership group of the Oakland Panthers, which will begin play next spring in

the Indoor Football League.

--Field Level Media