NFL notebook: Luck unlikely to practice this week

Luck is dealing with injuries to his left calf and ankle and previously had

been ruled out of playing in any preseason games. Reich has said he would like

to identify a starting quarterback for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener

against the Los Angeles Chargers by Monday.

Reich said the issue is a matter of "full speed movement vs. pain threshold"

for Luck, according to The Athletic. Luck missed organized team activities in

May because of the calf injury and began training camp last month on a limited

basis before experiencing a setback.

--Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown practiced with an approved helmet,

putting aside a second grievance with the NFL over his headwear -- at least

for one morning.

Brown reportedly filed a second grievance with the league on Monday in order

to use his favored model -- the Schutt AiR Advantage -- hoping to get a

one-year grace period. His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use

because it is more than 10 years old, and a newer model he found failed NFL

testing.

An arbitrator will hear Brown's grievance on Friday, according to NFL

Network's Ian Rapoport.

--The Dallas Cowboys reached a long-term agreement with linebacker Jaylon

Smith. The five-year deal is worth $64 million with $35.5 million guaranteed,

executive vice president Stephen Jones said.

Smith sat out all of 2016 due to a knee injury sustained in college. In 2017,

he made 81 tackles while starting six games. He started every game last season

and finished with 121 tackles, including six for loss and four sacks, plus two

forced fumbles.

--Zero yards, 0.0 passer rating and one first step to forget. That was Jimmy

Garoppolo's return for the San Francisco 49ers in Monday's preseason game

against the Denver Broncos, his comeback from a torn ACL.

Garoppolo was pulled after three series with one completion in six attempts

for no gain, and coach Kyle Shanahan said the plan was definitely to get him

more work. "Obviously a little frustrated, but it's the NFL," Garoppolo said.

C.J. Beathard spelled Garoppolo, but Shanahan said he expects to see his

first-team offense for at least a few quarters against the Kansas City Chiefs

on Saturday.

--Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will miss time with what the team said

is a badly sprained thumb.

Lock left Monday's game against the 49ers. X-rays taken at the scene were

negative, but he had more tests Tuesday. Lock completed 7 of his 12 pass

attempts for 40 yards before he landed on his thumb in the third quarter when

he tried to pitch the ball as 49ers safety Marcell Harris took him to the

ground.

--San Francisco wide receiver Shawn Poindexter likely sustained a

season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament on Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan

told reporters.

Poindexter, an undrafted rookie from Arizona, was scheduled to undergo an MRI

exam to formally confirm the extent of the injury.

--Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told Sports Illustrated the New York

Giants had better trade offers but chose to trade him to Cleveland "to die."

"This wasn't no business move," he told writer Ben Baskin. "This was personal.

They thought they'd send me here to die."

Beckham was acquired by the Browns for the Nos. 17 and 95 draft picks in 2019

and safety Jabrill Peppers. The San Francisco 49ers were among other known

suitors, but general manager Dave Gettleman opted for the deal with Cleveland.

--Baker Mayfield offered his usual no-holds barred opinion when discussing the

Giants drafting Daniel Jones, telling GQ he "can't believe" New York selected

the Duke quarterback sixth overall in April. "Blows my mind," Mayfield added.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and went 6-7 as a

starter as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns. Jones was drafted by the Giants

after Mayfield's former Oklahoma teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, went

first to the Arizona Cardinals.

--Settlement of a class-action lawsuit that claimed the NFL's Rams misled fans

about the intention to stay in St. Louis could allow the team's former

Missouri-based fans to recoup a 25 percent refund on tickets and merchandise.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the details of the settlement include

purchases from April 21, 2010, to Jan. 4, 2016. Refunds could be worth up to

$25 million. Each of the former fans who filed the original suit will receive

$5,000, and attorney fees are projected to be separate at a value of $7

million.

--Field Level Media