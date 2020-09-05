The Pittsburgh Steelers released Lynch, the No. 26 overall selection by the
Denver Broncos in 2016, leaving Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges to back up
veteran Ben Roethlisberger. The Miami Dolphins cut Rosen, the No. 10 overall
pick in the 2018 draft, opting for the QB tandem of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick
and rookie Tua Tagovailoa.
Coach Brian Flores called Rosen "immensely talented" when he announced the
23-year-old's departure.
The Kansas City Chiefs also released veteran Matt Moore, 36, who started two
games for an injured Patrick Mahomes last season. Another veteran, Chad Henne,
will back up Mahomes.
Other quarterbacks to be released, according to reports, included: Kyle
Lauletta (Atlanta Falcons); Trevor Siemian (Tennessee Titans); Brandon Allen
and Jake Dolegala (Cincinnati Bengals); Kevin Davidson and Garrett Gilbert
(Cleveland Browns); Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs (Jacksonville Jaguars); Brett
Rypien (Denver Broncos); Jake Browning and Nate Stanley (Minnesota Vikings);
David Blough (Detroit Lions); Chad Kelly (Indianapolis Colts); David Fales and
Mike White (New York Jets); rookie Brian Lewerke (New England Patriots); Alex
Tanney and Cooper Rush (New York Giants); and rookie Steven Montez (Washington
Football Team).
In addition to Moore, Lynch and Rosen, those with starting experience in the
NFL include Siemian, Allen, Blough and Glennon.
Among other notable cuts throughout the NFL:
--Atlanta Falcons: Cut WR Laquon Treadwell, the Minnesota Vikings' first-round
draft pick in 2016. He had just two touchdown receptions in four seasons with
the Vikings.
--Buffalo Bills: Cut veteran WRs Robert Foster, Andre Roberts and Duke
Williams.
--Chicago Bears: Cut K Cairo Santos, but he could return to the roster,
according to reports. He was signed to compete with Eddy Pineiro.
--Dallas Cowboys: Released CB C.J. Goodwin and LB Justin March. Goodwin and
March each played 16 games for the Cowboys in 2019 and were key contributors
on special teams.
--Detroit Lions: Released TE Isaac Nauta, their seventh-round draft pick in
2019.
--Green Bay Packers: Cut WR Jake Kumerow, who had 20 catches for 322 yards and
two TDs over 19 games with the franchise.
--Indianapolis Colts: Cut K Chase McLaughlin, who was an injury replacement
for three NFL teams in 2019, including Indy. That gives the kicking job to
undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship, who becomes the first Week 1 kicker for
the team since 2005 not named Adam Vinatieri.
--New England Patriots: Released former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller,
who has rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns and added 209 receptions for
1,565 yards with eight scores in seven active seasons with the Miami Dolphins
and Houston Texans.
--New York Giants: Released WRs Johnny Holton, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon,
Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor. Mack and Victor, who were key playmakers for
Ohio State, signed as undrafted free agents after the 2020 draft.
--Philadelphia Eagles: Cut six players from the defense -- CBs Rasul Douglas
and Sidney Jones; DEs Shareef Miller and Joe Ostman; and DTs Anthony Rush and
DT Raequan Williams. Jones was a second-round pick and Douglas a third-rounder
for the Eagles in 2017.
--Pittsburgh Steelers: Cut WR Ryan Switzer, who appeared in 16 games (30
catches, 252 yards) for the Steelers in 2018 but caught only eight passes for
29 yards in 2019. Also RB Trey Edmunds, one of three Edmunds brothers in the
NFL.
