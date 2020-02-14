NFL notebook: Lynn thinks QB Taylor could start in 2020
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could have an opportunity to earn the starting job for the 2020 season, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday.
Taylor served as the team's backup in 2019 to longtime Chargers quarterback
Philip Rivers, who parted ways with the franchise after 16 seasons on Monday.
Taylor, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason, joins
Easton Stick as the lone quarterbacks on the Chargers' roster.
"Tyrod Taylor is a heck of a quarterback," Lynn told AM 570 LA Sports. "We
couldn't have a better backup right now, and now he has an opportunity to
maybe step up into a starting role. I've had Tyrod before (in Buffalo), and I
know what this young man brings to the table, in the passing game and the
running game.
"I believe every year he's started in this league he's been the No. 1
quarterback in taking care of the football. ... So if we can just take care of
the football and take it away, we'll be OK."
--Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is making positive
strides in his recovery from a surgically repaired right elbow, general
manager Kevin Colbert said.
But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers still are expected
to take it slow with Roethlisberger during the spring.
Roethlisberger, who will turn 38 next month, underwent surgery on Sept. 23 to
repair the season-ending injury he sustained in a Week 2 game against the
Seattle Seahawks. Colbert would not address if Roethlisberger had Tommy John
surgery but said the quarterback remains on pace in his rehab and has a
checkup scheduled for Feb. 21 in Los Angeles.
--Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that the team's top
offseason priority is its defense, as opposed to addressing the status of
quarterback Jameis Winston.
"Oh, yeah. To me, it's the whole defense," Arians said, via ESPN. "You can't
get 'em all, but ... those young guys grew. We can't let that go. I don't care
who's my quarterback. We've gotta have a defense."
Re-signing outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks
this past season, likely would serve as the top priority. He signed a one-year
contract upon his arrival to the Buccaneers in 2019. Linebackers Jason
Pierre-Paul and Carl Nassib as well as defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh, Beau
Allen and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are all set to become free agents.
--Colin Kaepernick hopes to return to the NFL but has other plans if his
football playing days are over.
Kaepernick is writing a memoir and planning to launch a publishing company,
affording him a chance to answer questions and help steer a narrative he
believes has largely been controlled by others.
"I've had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of
protesting," he told USA Today. "Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that
moment? ... A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which
led me to wanting to share that story and give insight. So I think there's a
lot of interest around it, but time will tell when the book comes out."
--Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn responded to percolating rumors that
quarterback Matthew Stafford was being shopped in trade talks. According to
Quinn, Stafford isn't going anywhere.
In a response to reports that Stafford's name has been in the trade mill for a
few weeks, Quinn told the Detroit Free Press that report was "100% False!!!"
WDIV-TV's Bernie Smilovitz in Detroit had the original report of Stafford, 32,
being shopped. After starting only eight games last season due to a back
injury, Stafford is viewed as the stabilizing force for the 3-12-1 Lions.
--Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser signed a one-year contract
extension, the team announced. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Firkser, 24, recorded two touchdown receptions in the 2019 playoffs for the
Titans, who advanced to the AFC Championship Game.
Firkser had 14 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown in 15 games in 2019.
--Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson has returned to the
Cleveland Browns to serve in an advisory and consulting role, NFL Network
reported.
Grigson, who turns 48 on Feb. 23, was previously with the Browns from May 2017
until January 2018 as an executive personnel consultant. He joined the Seattle
Seahawks in an advisory role in June 2018.
New Browns general manager Andrew Berry worked in various scouting roles for
the Colts from 2009-2015 and was also with the Browns during Grigson's first
stint there. Grigson was the Colts general manager from 2012 until being fired
after the 2016 season.
