NFL notebook: Lynn thinks QB Taylor could start in 2020

Taylor served as the team's backup in 2019 to longtime Chargers quarterback

Philip Rivers, who parted ways with the franchise after 16 seasons on Monday.

Taylor, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason, joins

Easton Stick as the lone quarterbacks on the Chargers' roster.

"Tyrod Taylor is a heck of a quarterback," Lynn told AM 570 LA Sports. "We

couldn't have a better backup right now, and now he has an opportunity to

maybe step up into a starting role. I've had Tyrod before (in Buffalo), and I

know what this young man brings to the table, in the passing game and the

running game.

"I believe every year he's started in this league he's been the No. 1

quarterback in taking care of the football. ... So if we can just take care of

the football and take it away, we'll be OK."

--Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is making positive

strides in his recovery from a surgically repaired right elbow, general

manager Kevin Colbert said.

But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers still are expected

to take it slow with Roethlisberger during the spring.

Roethlisberger, who will turn 38 next month, underwent surgery on Sept. 23 to

repair the season-ending injury he sustained in a Week 2 game against the

Seattle Seahawks. Colbert would not address if Roethlisberger had Tommy John

surgery but said the quarterback remains on pace in his rehab and has a

checkup scheduled for Feb. 21 in Los Angeles.

--Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that the team's top

offseason priority is its defense, as opposed to addressing the status of

quarterback Jameis Winston.

"Oh, yeah. To me, it's the whole defense," Arians said, via ESPN. "You can't

get 'em all, but ... those young guys grew. We can't let that go. I don't care

who's my quarterback. We've gotta have a defense."

Re-signing outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks

this past season, likely would serve as the top priority. He signed a one-year

contract upon his arrival to the Buccaneers in 2019. Linebackers Jason

Pierre-Paul and Carl Nassib as well as defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh, Beau

Allen and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are all set to become free agents.

--Colin Kaepernick hopes to return to the NFL but has other plans if his

football playing days are over.

Kaepernick is writing a memoir and planning to launch a publishing company,

affording him a chance to answer questions and help steer a narrative he

believes has largely been controlled by others.

"I've had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of

protesting," he told USA Today. "Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that

moment? ... A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which

led me to wanting to share that story and give insight. So I think there's a

lot of interest around it, but time will tell when the book comes out."

--Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn responded to percolating rumors that

quarterback Matthew Stafford was being shopped in trade talks. According to

Quinn, Stafford isn't going anywhere.

In a response to reports that Stafford's name has been in the trade mill for a

few weeks, Quinn told the Detroit Free Press that report was "100% False!!!"

WDIV-TV's Bernie Smilovitz in Detroit had the original report of Stafford, 32,

being shopped. After starting only eight games last season due to a back

injury, Stafford is viewed as the stabilizing force for the 3-12-1 Lions.

--Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser signed a one-year contract

extension, the team announced. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Firkser, 24, recorded two touchdown receptions in the 2019 playoffs for the

Titans, who advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

Firkser had 14 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown in 15 games in 2019.

--Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson has returned to the

Cleveland Browns to serve in an advisory and consulting role, NFL Network

reported.

Grigson, who turns 48 on Feb. 23, was previously with the Browns from May 2017

until January 2018 as an executive personnel consultant. He joined the Seattle

Seahawks in an advisory role in June 2018.

New Browns general manager Andrew Berry worked in various scouting roles for

the Colts from 2009-2015 and was also with the Browns during Grigson's first

stint there. Grigson was the Colts general manager from 2012 until being fired

after the 2016 season.

--Field Level Media