NFL notebook: Mahomes (knee) practices fully

Coach Andy Reid said before practice that Mahomes would be more involved, but

added the reigning league MVP wouldn't play in Sunday's game at the Tennessee

Titans "unless it's safe to do so."

During the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Mahomes remained

second through individual drills behind veteran Matt Moore, who has started

the last two games.

Mahomes suffered the injury in a 30-6 victory at Denver on Oct. 17. He was

expected to be sidelined three to six weeks. Thursday will mark three weeks

since Mahomes was injured.

--Though he has missed the past two games -- and most of a third -- due to an

ankle injury, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson pronounced himself

fit.

Regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,

Johnson repeated his statement in case there was any doubt. "I'm definitely

playing. I'm definitely playing," said Johnson, listed as a full practice

participant Wednesday.

--Apparently tired of hearing about how bad he and the Chicago Bears are

playing, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky hopes to eliminate that noise by

turning off the TVs at Halas Hall, the team's practice facility.

Trubisky, 25 is taking most of the heat after the Bears (3-5) took their

fourth straight loss to fall into last place in the NFC North. In seven starts

this season, he has passed for 1,217 yards with five touchdowns and three

interceptions.

--Rookie Dwayne Haskins is expected to remain the Washington Redskins'

starting quarterback when they return from their bye to face the New York Jets

in Week 11, multiple outlets reported.

--Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, sidelined with an ankle sprain,

returned to practice. Also back at practice was cornerback Desmond Trufant,

who missed the past three games with turf toe.

--An MRI on Jets running back Le'Veon Bell revealed no structural damage to

his knee or ankle. Bell didn't practice Wednesday, and coach Adam Gase said

Bell was sore, but the running back should be ready for Sunday's game against

the New York Giants.

--Los Angeles Rams wideout Brandin Cooks is making a second visit to a

specialist in Pittsburgh and will miss at least one more game as he remains in

concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay said.

--Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green did not practice, casting doubt

on his expected return to the lineup Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Zac Taylor said Green experienced discomfort during a walkthrough and

sought treatment on his injured left ankle.

--Giants tight end Evan Engram said he won't play Sunday against the Jets due

to his sprained left foot. The Giants have a bye next week, giving Engram

ample time to recover before a Nov. 24 game at the Chicago Bears.

--The Oakland Raiders' offensive line could remain short-handed, as right

tackle Trent Brown (knee) and center Rodney Hudson (ankle) are listed as

questionable for Thursday night's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

--Strong safety Andrew Sendejo returned to the Minnesota Vikings, who claimed

him off waivers. Sendejo, a 10-year veteran released Tuesday by the

Philadelphia Eagles, previously played for the Vikings from 2011-18.

--Giants wideout Sterling Shepard visited a Pittsburgh neurologist, and there

is a chance he could end up on injured reserve due to concussions, according

to SNY.

--The New Orleans Saints got good news on the injury front, as quarterback

Drew Brees (thumb), tight end Jared Cook (ankle) and wide receiver Tre'Quan

Smith (ankle) practiced in full while running back Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee)

was back in practice on a limited basis.

--Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross, who is on injured reserve, was

arrested following a traffic stop in Frisco, Texas, on charges of possession

of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon.

--Field Level Media