NFL notebook: Manning not concerned over competition from Jones

"I mean no, I don't feel like it's a competition," Manning said in an

interview on the NFL Network's Total Access on Friday. "I feel like I've got

to do my job and I've got to compete every day and try to get better every

day. That's the way it's been my whole life and that's just the way I've

always approached practice every day to improve, to earn my place on the team,

to earn the respect of the teammates and do it each year."

Coach Pat Shurmur said he is "constantly" evaluating which quarterback gives

the team the best chance to win. The team opens training camp on July 24 and

Shurmur recently said, "we're gonna play the very best player."

Manning, 38, has started 230 games in the past 15 seasons for the Giants,

throwing for 55,981 career yards. The two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time

Pro Bowl player started every game last season, completing 380 of 576 passes

(66.0 percent) for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

--Former Seattle Seahawks owner Ken Behring died Tuesday, the team announced.

He was 91.

Behring owned the franchise from 1988-97 before selling the Seahawks to Paul

Allen for a reported $200 million.

The former real-estate developer became a controversial figure in Seattle in

1996 when he announced he was moving the franchise to Anaheim, Calif. He made

the decision after failing to secure funding for a new stadium or a major

refurbishment of the Kingdome.

The Seahawks actually moved their equipment, set up operations and held a few

workouts in Anaheim. But the NFL intervened -- and threatened fines of

$500,000 daily -- and the franchise returned its operations back to Seattle.

--New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has been suspended for

the opening game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 9 for

violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Onyemata was issued a misdemeanor

summons for marijuana possession in February.

--Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended for the

first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Neary was arrested in September under suspicion of driving under the

influence.

--Field Level Media