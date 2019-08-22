NFL notebook: Mayfield clears air with Jones

According to Mayfield, the two quarterbacks texted and the exchange went well.

Mayfield said his comments stemming from a GQ interview were taken out of

context.

"It had nothing to do specifically about Daniel," Mayfield said. "I reached

out to Daniel because all of that blew way out of hand and I wanted him to

know how I felt. ... I just wanted to clear the air with him."

--Running back Melvin Gordon's holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers will

likely continue into the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

According to the report, contract talks have not progressed as Gordon had

hoped, and he will continue to train on his own in Florida for the foreseeable

future.

Gordon, 26, has missed all of training camp and the preseason while seeking an

extension. He's entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which

will pay him $5.6 million in 2019.

--The Detroit Lions signed nose tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to a one-year

extension worth $11 million, multiple outlets reported.

Harrison, who skipped offseason workouts but reported to training camp without

a new deal, had two years remaining on his contract, worth $7 million in 2019

and $9.25 million in 2020. He is now under contract through 2021.

The Lions also signed wide receiver Jordan Lasley.

--Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy defended his team's exhaustive search for

a suitable kicker this offseason, despite criticism from a Sports Illustrated

story.

The story included quotes from several kickers, some anonymous, who were among

nine to try out for the Bears this offseason. Many of the kickers described a

negative environment in the kicking room, perceived bias from consultant Jamie

Kohl and Nagy's obsession with field goals of 43 yards -- the distance from

which Cody Parkey missed in an attempt to win a wild-card playoff game in

January.

"I understand, we brought in a lot of kickers that came in here," Nagy told

reporters. "To me, I look at it as a positive, in the fact that we said we

were going to turn over every stone to find whoever's out there."

--Former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Mario Williams was arrested in Texas on

a trespassing charge.

Williams, 34, allegedly entered a woman's home Tuesday in the Houston suburb

of Katy, Texas, without her permission, according to court documents obtained

by KHOU Channel 11.

Williams has a child with the woman, who filed a restraining order against him

in May, per the report.

--Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross stepped down from the NFL's committee on

social justice at the behest of players, according to former Philadelphia

Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

Long said Ross was removed as players determined the inaction of the committee

necessitated changes.

--The Dolphins will honor the memory of Hall of Fame linebacker Nick

Buoniconti during the 2019 season with a helmet decal.

The decal, featuring the initials "NAB," will debut in the Dolphins' Sept. 8

season opener against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

--The Dolphins signed wide receiver Jakeem Grant to a four-year extension,

putting him under contract through 2023.

The team did not announce terms, but multiple outlets report the extension is

worth up to $24 million. Grant was entering the final year of his contract in

2019, in which he is owed $720,000.

--New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will start Saturday's preseason

game against the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, the Saints signed linebacker Will Compton and placed offensive

tackle Chris Clark on injured reserve, according to ESPN.

--Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (quad) was ruled out for

Friday's preseason game against the Browns.

--Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said most of his starters will sit

out Saturday against the Bears.

--Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (knee) is healthy and will play

Saturday against the Chargers, while Paxton Lynch (concussion) will be out.

--The Arizona Cardinals released wideout Kevin White. A former first-round

pick of the Bears, White had not played in preseason due to a hamstring

injury.

--The NFL suspended Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland four games for violating

its policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

--The Browns signed wide receiver Braxton Miller, an Ohio native and former

Ohio State star who was waived by Philadelphia on Saturday.

--Cincinnati Bengals guard Christian Westerman returned to the team after

reportedly considering retirement.

--The Denver Broncos signed fullback/tight end Orson Charles and claimed

outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas and offensive lineman Tyler Jones off waivers.

The team also placed cornerback Horace Richardson and tight end Bug Howard on

injured reserve while waiving/injured outside linebacker Aaron Wallace.

--Field Level Media