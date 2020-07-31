NFL notebook: McCoy joins Brady, Gronk on Bucs

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy has reached a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Thursday.

"He's very excited to play with established vets like (Tom) Brady and (Rob

Gronkowski) in trying to win another championship," Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam

Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Bucs gave McCoy the veteran minimum,

just more than $1 million.

This is the 32-year-old's fourth team after spending last season with the

Kansas City Chiefs. McCoy played in 13 games (nine starts) and rushed for 465

yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.

--The Dallas Cowboys are not selling season tickets this season.

The team issued a release saying capacity at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

will be "extremely limited" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The facility

normally holds up to 105,000 spectators.

Season tickets will resume in the 2021 season.

--The Green Bay Packers led the NFL with three additions to the

reserve/COVID-19 list, including veteran kicker Mason Crosby.

In all, 16 players from 11 different teams were added to the list Thursday.

Packers second-year tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Treyvon

Hester rounded out Green Bay's additions.

Other players added to the list included Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony

Barr, Buffalo Bills defensive backs Dane Jackson and Siran Nea, Las Vegas

Raiders running back Devontae Booker, Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman

and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Charles Jones and cornerback Parry

Nickerson.

--After his MVP quarterback campaigned for signing Antonio Brown, Baltimore

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the team would consider adding the free

agent wide receiver, but not likely at this time.

"We'll look at any and every player at all times. Antonio Brown is no

exception," Harbaugh told reporters. "I don't even think he's really available

to sign right now. So, it's not really a conversation you have until he's

available to sign. That's where we stand on it."

Harbaugh, who was alluding to the NFL's investigation into Brown and the

likelihood of a suspension, admitted he was unsure about whether Brown is

currently unavailable to sign, deferring to general manager Eric DeCosta.

--Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has spoken with outside

linebacker Vic Beasley and expects him to report to training camp soon,

according to a statement released by the team.

Beasley, who joined the Titans as a free agent in March, was placed on the

reserve/did not report list on Tuesday, but no reason has been given for his

absence from camp.

--Franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is officially a holdout, as

the only player absent from Jacksonville Jaguars training camp.

Head coach Doug Marrone confirmed the absence, telling reporters he hasn't

spoken with Ngakoue recently. He added general manager Dave Caldwell would

have more details on any talks with Ngakoue.

The 25-year-old pass rusher, who has been vocal with his demands for a trade,

is the only NFL player who was franchise tagged this offseason yet to sign his

tender. Because he has not signed, he is not under contract with the Jaguars

and has no obligation to report to camp, and the team cannot fine him for his

absence.

--Newly acquired safety Jamal Adams was introduced as a Seattle Seahawk for

the first time, telling reporters on a video conference call, "I'm here to

stay."

Adams deflected initial questions about a potential long-term contract with

the Seahawks, but when asked about possibly spending the next decade in

Seattle, he didn't hold back.

"Absolutely," Adams said. "The plan is to retire here. You know what I mean?

That's my plan. But obviously those things handle themselves. All you have to

do is go on the field and perform, do the right things off the field, and

those things will take care of itself. ... We'll worry about that when the

time comes."

--The Carolina Panthers released Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano.

Gano, 33, made the Pro Bowl in 2017 but missed the final four games in 2018

and sat out the entire 2019 season with an injured left knee, his plant leg.

Entering the third year of a four-year, $17 million contract, he was due $2.8

million this season. The Panthers will save that money against the cap while

absorbing $1.5 million in dead money in 2020 and 2021.

--The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Darqueze

Dennard, NFL Network reported.

Dennard had originally agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the

Jaguars on March 17, but that deal fell through on March 26 due to a

disagreement over terms.

Dennard, 28, spent the past six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after

being a first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2014 draft.

--Former NFL coach and executive Tom Coughlin told ESPN he fractured four ribs

and slightly punctured his lung in a bike accident last weekend in

Jacksonville.

Coughlin told ESPN he also received stitches in his head and was hospitalized

for a night.

