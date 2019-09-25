NFL notebook: Newton reportedly has Lisfranc injury
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is dealing with a Lisfranc injury and could require surgery, per multiple reports Tuesday.
Newton is hoping rest and rehab will keep him out of a procedure for a second
time in 2019. He had shoulder surgery in January.
Newton was sidelined after an 0-2 start during which he struggled with
accuracy and did not run often. The injury by definition is displacement of
the metatarsal bones, which often requires surgery and a lengthy recovery
process that includes a hard cast for up to two months.
NFL Network, seconding a report from Joseph Person in Charlotte, reported that
Kyle Allen is likely to be the starter for several weeks. Allen threw four
touchdown passes and guided the Panthers to their first win of the 2019 season
on Sunday at Arizona.
--Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters that he isn't concerned
about job security, one day after his team lost its third straight game to
start the season.
The Redskins, who lost 31-15 to the Chicago Bears on Monday, visit the New
York Giants (1-2) this weekend before hosting the New England Patriots (3-0)
in Week 5.
Gruden, however, said he doesn't feel as though he is coaching on a
week-to-week basis. "No. I haven't felt like that. But who knows?" the
52-year-old Gruden said.
--Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters he expects wide
receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert to play Thursday at Green
Bay.
However, Pederson said wideout DeSean Jackson is a "little further away" and
likely will not return from his core muscle injury until Week 5 against the
New York Jets. Jeffery injured his calf against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2
and missed Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. He practiced in full on
Tuesday.
Goedert was hurt in Week 1 and dressed against Atlanta but did not play. He
saw nine offensive snaps against the Lions, garnering one target, which he
dropped in the end zone. Goedert was also a full participant in Tuesday's
practice.
--The Minnesota Vikings re-signed former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell and
placed fellow wide receiver Chad Beebe on injured reserve.
Treadwell, selected by Minnesota with the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 NFL
Draft, was cut by the Vikings on Aug. 31. The 24-year-old recorded 35
receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
Beebe hurt his ankle in Minnesota's 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders on
Sunday. An MRI on Monday revealed torn ligaments in his ankle for the
25-year-old, who has two catches for 70 yards this season.
--Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks seemingly avoided significant
injury to his right knee, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters.
Hicks left Monday night's win over the Redskins in the second half and was
seen limping to the locker room alongside trainers. He had been wearing a soft
wrap on the knee. Nagy was vague in postgame comments about Hicks' status,
saying he was sore and adding "hopefully he'll be OK."
Hicks, 29, has one sack and three QB hits through three games this season
after totaling 7.5 and 16, respectively, in 2018 en route to his first Pro
Bowl selection.
--Troy Aikman didn't take too kindly to an unfavorable comparison to Kansas
City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
After The Athletic Kansas City tweeted "ICYMI: Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36%
of Troy Aikman's career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games," the Pro
Football Hall of Fame member and Fox Sports analyst was quick with a response
on Twitter.
"iCYMI: Talk to me when when (sic) he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles,"
Aikman, 52, wrote on Monday. Aikman won three Super Bowl rings during his
12-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. The six-time Pro Bowl selection threw
for 32,942 yards with 165 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.
--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed quarterback Blaine Gabbert on injured
reserve, a month after he dislocated his left (non-throwing) shoulder in a
preseason game.
Gabbert was hurt Aug. 23 against the Cleveland Browns and has not practiced
since, though he was kept on the 53-man roster for the first three weeks of
the regular season. He will be eligible to be recalled from IR after Week 11,
if the team chooses to do so.
Ryan Griffin has served as Jameis Winston's backup with Gabbert out.
--The New York Jets have reached a sponsorship agreement with 888casino NJ
that will see the company's branding displayed throughout MetLife Stadium at
home games.
The Jets signed MGM as the team's first official gaming partner last year.
888 will become an official club sponsor, with the Jets appearing on the
company's website. The gaming company will also able to use the Jets' logo and
other branding in marketing materials and advertisements.
--Field Level Media