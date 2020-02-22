NFL notebook: NFLPA delays vote on CBA

Citing a source, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the NFL and NFLPA will meet

Tuesday at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. A vote by the NFLPA board of

player representatives could take place either Tuesday night or Wednesday

morning, he said, adding that it would still require a vote of all players

afterward on the proposal.

The NFLPA executive committee on Friday voted 6-5 against recommending the

proposed collective bargaining agreement.

The executive committee's vote serves as a recommendation, and the proposed

CBA now goes to the 32 player representatives. That group was expected to vote

on Friday but the NFLPA said it didn't occur.

--Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has turned down a

chance to interview for the head coaching job at Colorado, according to

multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Bieniemy "withdrew his name from any consideration"

as he is projected to be a top candidate for NFL head-coaching positions that

could open up later in 2020. The news originally was reported by Mike Klis of

Denver-based 9NEWS.

--The Chicago Bears released cornerback Prince Amukamara and wide receiver

Taylor Gabriel.

Per multiple media outlets, the two moves free up $13.5 million in 2020 cap

space.

Fellow cornerbacks Kevin Toliver and Duke Shelley likely will vie for the

starting job next season.

--The New England Patriots are adding former Alabama assistant Joe Houston to

their staff as an assistant special teams coach, according to multiple

reports.

According to a report by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, Houston "is a fast-riser

in the coaching world" and will fill the position left by former special teams

coordinator Joe Judge, who took the head coaching job with the New York

Giants.

Houston, who was the starting kicker at USC in 2010, was a special teams

analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season.

--The Detroit Lions will release veteran defensive tackle Damon "Snacks"

Harrison this week, according to multiple reports.

Harrison, 31, signed a one-year contract extension with Detroit worth $11.25

million just six months ago, but he hinted at retirement in December after the

Lions finished the season with an abysmal 3-12-1 record.

Harrison struggled through groin and knee injuries last season and recorded 49

tackles, the lowest total since his rookie season in 2012.

The Lions will clear nearly $7 million in cap space with the move, and

Harrison will be free to sign with any team following his release.

--Field Level Media