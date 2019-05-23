NFL notebook: Panthers' Newton not throwing, Olsen healthy

Head coach Ron Rivera said the team remains focused on Newton returning at

full strength for the start of training camp in July.

"We'll just continue to go through the process," Rivera said after the first

day of organized team activities in Charlotte, N.C. "It's really ... not that

big a deal."

Tight end Greg Olsen, whose 2018 season ended in December with a foot injury,

told reporters he can be a full participant at OTAs. Injuries have limited him

to just 16 games combined over the past two seasons.

--NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has not been in touch with

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill as authorities continue to investigate

allegations of child abuse.

"We will not interfere with that," Goodell said at league meetings in Florida.

"The priority is the young child. We will obviously be cooperative with

whatever the court wants."

Specifically, Goodell said any disciplinary action from the NFL will wait

until the investigation concludes.

--A relative of Tyrann Mathieu has been accused of trying to extort $5 million

from the Chiefs safety.

ESPN reported that Geourvon Keinell Sears, 21, allegedly threatened to reveal

personal information to TMZ if he didn't receive the money.

Mathieu's lawyer, Denise White of EAG Sports, confirmed to KMBC 9 in Kansas

City that Mathieu was the target, saying he is working through a "private and

personal family issue."

--Robert Kraft's trial has been suspended indefinitely as prosecutors appeal a

judge's ruling over the admissibility of video surveillance footage.

The suppression of the key video evidence could end the case against Kraft,

who was charged with a misdemeanor alleging he paid for sex at a massage

parlor in Jupiter, Fla.

Judge Leonard Hanser in Palm Beach County postponed the trial indefinitely as

prosecutors launched an appeal of Hanser's decision to disallow secretly shot

video of Kraft.

--Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph confirmed report that the team has

offered him a five-year extension.

Rudolph, 29, told ESPN that Pro Football Talk's report -- which said the

team's offer would make Rudolph one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends --

was accurate.

"That's what they're working at," Rudolph said, per ESPN. "We're in a tough

situation. Everybody knows that. That's why we (the Vikings) have the best

salary-cap guy in the NFL and I believe I have one of the best agents."

--The NFL awarded the 2021 draft to Cleveland and the 2023 draft to Kansas

City.

The event in Cleveland will be centered downtown, around FirstEnergy Stadium,

the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and on the shore of Lake Erie.

The 2023 draft in Kansas City will be centered on the Missouri side of

downtown, around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and

Memorial. The 2022 draft location has yet to be determined.

--The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis through at least 2021,

while on-field workouts will be moved to the afternoon and prime time in 2020.

The agreement to hold the combine in Indianapolis also includes a series of

annual options in the future.

--NFL overtime rules will be unchanged for the 2019 season, the competition

committee declared at its annual May meeting in Florida, with the proposal to

be revisited in 2020.

The NFL also banned teams from using several well-known one-on-one practice

drills, including the popular Oklahoma Drill and the Bull in the Ring.

--Recently retired defensive end Chris Long admitted to using marijuana as an

NFL player, saying the league should move toward a place where testing

positive does not result in a suspension.

"I certainly enjoyed my fair share on a regular basis throughout my career,"

Long said on The Dan Patrick Show. "...Listen, if not for that, I'm not as

capable of coping with the stressors of day-to-day NFL life. A lot of guys get

a lot of pain management out of it."

--The Washington Redskins placed linebacker Reuben Foster on injured reserve

with a torn left ACL and signed free agent linebacker Jon Bostic.

Foster, 25, sustained the season-ending injury Monday. Bostic, 28, is on his

fifth NFL team after spending last year in Pittsburgh.

--The Oakland Raiders signed tight end Erik Swoope and released quarterback

Landry Jones.

--The New Orleans Saints signed offensive linemen Marshall Newhouse and Ryan

Groy and released offensive tackle Derek Newton.

--The Arizona Cardinals signed defensive tackle Terrell McClain.

--Free agent wideout Jermaine Kearse visited the Detroit Lions, but the sides

were unable to agree on a contract, according to multiple reports.

--Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond was suspended four games

for violating the NFL's PED policy, ESPN reported.

