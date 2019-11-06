NFL notebook: Panthers place Newton on IR

"For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and

rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot," Panthers general manager

Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday. "He saw two foot specialists last

week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team's

medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to

fully heal."

Newton, 30, played in just two games this season, both defeats, and has not

seen action since Sept. 12. The Panthers are 5-1 since then with Kyle Allen at

quarterback.

The official diagnosis was a Lisfranc injury to the left foot, and surgery had

not been recommended for Newton as of this past weekend, according to multiple

reports.

--Nick Foles will return as the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback

following their bye week, coach Doug Marrone said.

Foles has been out since breaking his left collarbone in the season opener,

and he underwent surgery to install a plate and screws. He will return Nov. 17

when the Jaguars play at the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

Foles' replacement, rookie Gardner Minshew II, played well enough that Foles'

return to the starting lineup wasn't a given. Marrone informed the

quarterbacks and then the rest of the team Tuesday morning.

--Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos strongly denied a report that his

team could move to London.

The Athletic reported Monday that the move was a possibility, and Spanos told

the outlet that wasn't happening. On Tuesday, he was more vehement in his

feelings.

"It's total f--ing bull--. We're not going to London. We're not going

anywhere. We're playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this is where we

are planning to be for a long f--ing time. Period," Spanos told local beat

reporters.

--Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is not expected to play Sunday

against the Dallas Cowboys because of a strained hamstring, according to NFL

Network.

Thielen missed the Vikings' Oct. 24 victory over the Washington Redskins with

the same injury, and returned this past weekend against the Kansas City

Chiefs. But the sixth-year wideout played just seven snaps before leaving the

Chiefs game for good.

--The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve,

two days after he sustained a left wrist injury.

Butler broke his wrist and may undergo surgery, according to multiple reports.

The team has not revealed the diagnosis.

--The New York Jets promoted running back Josh Adams to the active roster.

According to multiple reports, the move was made to prevent another team from

signing Adams off their practice squad, and it doesn't necessarily signal any

concern over the health of Le'Veon Bell.

Bell sustained a knee injury Sunday that led to him getting an MRI exam on

Monday. On Tuesday, Jets head coach Adam Gase said Bell wouldn't practice on

Wednesday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday tweeted that a source told him

Bell is "good."

--Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key is likely out for the remainder of

the season after his injury in Sunday's victory over the Detroit Lions was

diagnosed as a broken foot, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Key, who has been the main backup to rookie Clelin Ferrell, has two sacks on

the season, with one in each of the past two games.

--The Buffalo Bills signed free agent defensive tackle Corey Liuget to a

one-year contract. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was recently released by the

Oakland Raiders, for whom he had three tackles in three games.

Buffalo is hoping the 29-year-old can provide a boost to the run defense that

ranks 19th in the NFL, allowing 111.6 yards per game. He worked out for the

Bills on Monday and has been known as a run-stopper throughout his career.

--The Miami Dolphins parted ways with defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche after

the former first-round draft pick played in just two games with the team.

The Dolphins also signed cornerback/returner Marcus Sherels and running back

De'Lance Turner, while rookie wide receiver Preston Williams (knee) was placed

on injured reserve. Multiple reports say Williams tore an ACL in Sunday's win

over the New York Jets.

--Former Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead apologized on social media for his

postgame Twitter tirade following a loss to Denver on Sunday.

The fourth-year player, who was claimed off waivers by the Browns last season,

went on a rant late Sunday that included threatening and profanity-filled

comments which cost him his job when Cleveland released him.

--Field Level Media