NFL notebook: Panthers reportedly land DT McCoy

The contract will pay as much as $10.25 million and includes a $4 million

signing bonus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Charlotte Observer cited

sources indicating that the deal is worth a minimum of $8.5 million.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had visited the Panthers, Cleveland

Browns and Baltimore Ravens. Schefter said quarterback Cam Newton helped to

sway him toward the Panthers, adding the chance to play his former team -- the

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- twice a year could have been an incentive.

McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the

Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called

for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was

for six years and $95.2 million.

--NFL commissioner Roger Goodell restated his support for a new stadium in

Buffalo.

"I want to make sure this franchise remains competitive and stable," Goodell

said, per The Athletic. The Bills play at New Era Field (capacity 71,608),

formerly known as Rich Stadium and Ralph Wilson Stadium, which opened in 1973

in Orchard Park, N.Y., and underwent renovations in 1998 and 2013.

Goodell made the comment while attending the Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic golf

tournament in Batavia, N.Y. He expressed a similar sentiment three years ago

at the same charity event hosted by the Hall of Fame quarterback.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars added veteran Terrelle Pryor to their inexperienced

receivers group Monday.

Pryor, who turns 30 later this month, has caught 115 passes for 1,563 yards

and seven touchdowns since originally entering the league as an Oakland

Raiders quarterback in 2011.

Most of that production came with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, when the

former Ohio State star tallied 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four

touchdowns. In the two seasons after that breakout year, Pryor caught only 36

balls for 492 yards and three TDs in 17 games with the Washington Redskins,

New York Jets and Buffalo.

--Wide receiver Adam Humphries signed a four-year, $36 million with the

Tennessee Titans in March, passing up the chance to play for the New England

Patriots. In doing so, he chose to catch passes from 25-year-old Marcus

Mariota, entering his fifth season, instead of six-time Super Bowl champion

Tom Brady.

"Obviously, he's the G.O.A.T. That's that simple," Humphries told The Athletic

about Brady. "But there's so much that factors into a decision. It was a

four-year deal. Who knows how many (years) he's got left? There's a lot that

goes into it."

Brady, who turns 42 is August, is entering his 20th season in New England. He

has said he hopes to play until age 45.

--Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has played seven seasons in the

NFL, but in an interview with Michael Silver of NFL.com, he said he can see

himself playing 15 more seasons, or until age 45.

"I'm just getting started. And I believe this team is just getting started.

So, I think that we can do anything that we set our minds out to do," Wilson

said.

Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seahawks

in April, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL at $35 million per

year. The deal included a $65 million signing bonus.

--Field Level Media