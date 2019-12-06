NFL notebook: Patriots QB Brady limited in practice

The latest involves 42-year-old

quarterback Tom Brady, who was limited in practice Thursday due to toe and

right elbow injuries.

Brady's toe ailment reportedly is a new development, but his limited

participation is a step back from Wednesday, when he was listed on the injury

report as a full participant.

Among the Patriots on Thursday's injury report, only center Ted Karras (knee)

and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) were listed as non-participants. On

Sunday, the Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of top contenders

for the AFC title.

A week ago the flu bug contributed to 17 players landing on their final injury

report before the road game against the Houston Texans, which the Patriots

lost 28-22.

--Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner said that he will miss

Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to battle a

shoulder injury.

Conner also told reporters that he isn't sure when he will return. The game

against Arizona will mark the third straight and fifth in six games that

Conner has missed since being injured against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28.

Meanwhile, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster missed another practice with a

knee injury and will likely miss his third straight game.

--Although Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen did not practice, head

coach Mike Zimmer likes his chances of playing Sunday against the Detroit

Lions.

Thielen has missed three straight games and four in the past five due to the

hamstring injury he initially sustained at Detroit on Oct. 20. Trying to come

back against Kansas City in Week 9, he managed only six plays before returning

to the sideline in the first quarter.

Also missing practice Thursday was offensive tackle Riley Reiff, who sat out

the second half of Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks after

sustaining a concussion.

--Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was back at practice after a

one-day absence to rest his bruised right hand.

Mayfield hit his hand on the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud

Dupree after he completed his throwing motion late in the first half of

Sunday's 20-13 loss before returning in the second half. He passed for 196

yards, with a touchdown to Kareem Hunt and an interception.

--Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller told reporters he has an MCL sprain and

could miss his second straight game when they visit the Houston Texans on

Sunday.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection

sat out the first game he had missed since the 2013 season.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars placed star linebacker Myles Jack on season-ending

injured reserve with a knee injury.

A second-round pick out of UCLA in 2016, Jack missed the first game of his

four-year NFL career in last Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jack, 24, finishes the season with 66 tackles and one interception in 11

games.

--Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has battled knee pain all season, but he will

await results from medical tests before determining his status for Sunday's

road game against Tampa Bay.

The 46-year-old is in the midst of the worst season of his career. As

insurance, the Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the San

Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

--Dallas Cowboys starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods is facing charges of

marijuana possession and evidence tampering, police said, after he was

arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas.

The 26-year-old was charged with possession of more than 2 ounces but less

than 4 ounces of marijuana. Police also cited Woods for possession of drug

paraphernalia. He is no longer in custody.

--Colin Kaepernick's passes from his November workout in Georgia have not

helped him to land an NFL job, but did help a wide receiver who caught some of

those throws.

The Washington Redskins signed wide receiver Jordan Veasy to their practice

squad after the Cal product had tried to give Kaepernick a boost.

--The Kansas City Chiefs placed Darrel Williams on injured reserve with a

hamstring issue, ending the running back's season.

Defensive back Alex Brown was moved from the practice squad to the 53-man

active roster, while wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was added to the practice

squad.

--Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is one of eight finalists for the

NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which goes to the player who most

exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The other finalists are Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, Chargers

linebacker Thomas Davis, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, Patriots special teamer

Matthew Slater, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, 49ers offensive tackle Joe

Staley and Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.

--The Cardinals claimed tight end Dan Arnold off waivers from the New Orleans

Saints. In a corresponding move, Arizona placed defensive lineman Jonathan

Bullard on injured reserve.

--Field Level Media