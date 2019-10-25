NFL notebook: Pats reportedly dealing Bennett to Cowboys

The Patriots' draft pick could be elevated to a sixth-round selection in 2021.

The teams have yet to confirm the deal for Bennett, who will have been traded

three times since March 2018. The Seattle Seahawks shuffled Bennett to the

Philadelphia Eagles, before the latter sent the three-time Pro Bowl selection

to New England in March of this year.

Bennett was suspended by the Patriots for one week for conduct detrimental to

the team on Oct. 15. The 11-year veteran sat out New England's 33-0 romp over

the New York Jets on Monday.

--New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara were

limited in practice.

While Brees was also limited for Wednesday's practice, Kamara's presence on

Thursday was an upgrade after he missed the previous session due to separate

knee and ankle injuries. Kamara sat out New Orleans' 36-25 victory over the

Chicago Bears last Sunday.

Brees has not played since Sept. 15, when he sustained an injury to the thumb

on his throwing hand in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

--Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan sat out practice again due to an ankle

injury, putting his streak of 154 consecutive starts in serious jeopardy.

Ryan sustained a right ankle sprain Sunday in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's

loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He left the game after being evaluated by team

trainers on the sideline and did not return.

--The Jets have informed teams that wide receiver Robby Anderson is available

for trade prior to next week's deadline, the New York Daily News reported.

Anderson, 26, is slated to be an unrestricted free agent after the end of the

season. He has 17 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown in six games this

season.

--Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn downplayed any issue with the

team following last week's one-game suspension following a confrontation with

a coach.

"Last week just happened. Stuff happens sometimes," said Glenn, who was

reinstated by the team this week.

--Denver Broncos president John Elway said rookie Drew Lock is not ready to

take over the starting job from veteran Joe Flacco, who has guided the team to

a 2-5 record.

Lock, who was the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is on injured

reserve with an ailing thumb on his throwing hand.

--The Detroit Lions signed free agent Marcus Gilchrist, two days after trading

fellow safety Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks.

Gilchrist, 30, has 14 career interceptions in 123 games (98 starts) over eight

NFL seasons. He had three interceptions while starting all 16 games for the

Oakland Raiders in 2018.

--Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was scheduled to

undergo core muscle surgery that will sideline him for four to six weeks,

according to multiple reports.

He was injured in the Jaguars' win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

--The NFL Players Association issued a statement in support of New York Jets

guard Kelechi Osemele, who is scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Friday

despite the team's contention he doesn't need it right away.

Osemele has missed three games while seeking an operation on a torn labrum.

The team wants him to play through the injury this season and has fined him

since Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team for each day he missed

practice.

--The Cleveland Browns added star defensive end Myles Garrett to the injury

report, listed as a limited practice participant due to a knee ailment. There

was no word on the severity of the injury.

