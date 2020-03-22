NFL notebook: Pats reportedly not after QB Dalton

Dalton's name was trendy among potential replacements for Brady, who signed a

two-year contract with Tampa Bay this week. The Patriots are left with just

Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler as quarterbacks on their roster.

Dalton is entering the final season of a six-year, $96 million extension with

the Bengals. Per Spotrac, he is owed $17.5 million in 2020 base salary.

--Running back Kenyan Drake officially accepted his tender offer from the

Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona had applied the transition tag on Monday to the 26-year-old Drake, who

is set to earn approximately $8.5 million in 2020. Drake rushed for 643 yards

and eight touchdowns in eight games with Arizona.

--Former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston said farewell to the Buccaneers, a

day after Brady signed on to become the franchise's new quarterback.

"It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect, I love

Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February," Winston wrote on

Twitter. Tampa will host Super Bowl LV in February, and the Bucs brought in

Brady in hopes he'll get them to the big game.

--The Indianapolis Colts officially announced the signing of 16-year veteran

quarterback Philip Rivers. Terms of the deal were not released, but multiple

reports peg it as a one-year, $25 million pact.

Rivers, 38, spent all 16 of his pro seasons with the Chargers, where he worked

with current Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick

Sirianni from 2013-15. Rivers said he considered retirement but felt he could

still play at a high level.

--Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the

Las Vegas Raiders, multiple outlets reported.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five seasons with

Philadelphia. The Raiders also reportedly added offensive lineman Eric Kush,

tight end Nick O'Leary and running back Rod Smith.

--Free agent linebacker Jatavis Brown and safety Will Parks agreed to one-year

contracts with the Eagles, the team announced.

Brown, 26, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers -- one in San

Diego, three in Los Angeles. Parks, 25, spent the past four seasons with the

Denver Broncos.

--Free agent cornerback Artie Burns, a former first-round pick, agreed to a

one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported.

Burns was made the No. 25 overall draft pick in 2016 by the Pittsburgh

Steelers but didn't live up to the billing in his four seasons with the club.

--The New York Jets continued their offensive line overhaul, reportedly adding

guard Greg Van Roten and guard/center Josh Andrews.

The team also announced it released cornerback Darryl Roberts, saving the Jets

$6 million one year removed from him signing a three-year, $18 million

contract extension.

--The Colts announced the release of cornerback Pierre Desir, with the team

set to save $6.85 million in salary-cap space, per multiple reports.

One year ago, Desir signed a three-year, $22.5 million extension, and he

started 11 games last season, finishing with a career-high three

interceptions.

--The Seattle Seahawks are awaiting an answer from free agent defensive end

Jadeveon Clowney on their reported contract offer but reportedly are thinking

about Plan B.

As he mulls the offer, the News Tribune reported that the Seahawks are

considering Everson Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end who spent 10

seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

--The Washington Redskins officially announced the signings of cornerback

Kendall Fuller and guard Wes Schweitzer.

Fuller, 25, reportedly received a four-year, $40 million deal. He spent his

first two seasons with the Redskins before being traded to Kansas City in

March 2018.

Schweitzer, 26, reportedly received a three-year, $13.5 million deal.

--The NFL sent an update to the NFL Players Association on its response to the

coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk.

The memo recapped how the league has responded to the COVID-19 outbreak,

including plans to hold the draft without fans present, postponing offseason

team activities (OTAs), closing team facilities to players and banning

interaction of players and team staff except for ongoing rehab programs.

--The Chicago Bears are donating $250,000 to relief efforts in the Chicago

area in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation will go to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, a

collaboration with the City of Chicago, the Chicago Community Trust and United

Way of Metro Chicago.

--Adrian Peterson celebrated his 35th birthday by gifting $100,000 to

Houston-area residents who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Adrian & Ashley Peterson Family Foundation pledged the funds to

"further aid and support senior citizens and students. We encourage everyone

who is capable to pay it forward and help those in this critical time of

need."

--Field Level Media