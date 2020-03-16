NFL notebook: Players approve 10-year CBA

The vote was

1,019 to 959 in favor of ratification, the NFL Players Association announced

Sunday morning.

Voting closed at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The new CBA brings major changes, including 17 games in the regular season

starting in 2021, an expanded playoff field to 14 teams and big raises for

players earning the minimum salary. It also includes added benefits for former

players and an increased share of revenue for current players.

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the recently elected union president, said

the agreement represents major gains for current players in terms of salaries

as well as post-career benefits, though with such a close vote, there was no

shortage of players vocally unhappy about the deal.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron tweeted: "Can't believe we agreed to

that lol. We can only play this game for so long and y'all didn't want

everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 y'all do better."

--With the players' approval of the CBA official, the NFL reportedly sent a

memo to all 32 teams confirming the new league year -- and with it, free

agency -- will begin as scheduled on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The news comes following reports earlier Sunday that there was a change of

heart among people around the NFL, many of whom initially expected the league

year to be delayed as the league continues to deal with the coronavirus

pandemic.

Delaying the start would have put free agency on hold and perhaps pushed back

the draft, which is currently scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas -- though

coronavirus concerns still have the fate of the draft in limbo.

--Shortly after the announcement of the CBA approval, the NFL Management

Council reportedly informed teams that the 2020 salary cap will be $198.2

million.

That is lower than the previous projection of $200 million but represents a

$10 million increase from 2019, when the cap was $188.2 million. The increase

over last year is 5.3 percent, the smallest since 2013.

--The San Francisco 49rs "are out" on pursuing New England Patriots

quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported.

According to Simms, the 49ers were the top choice for the Northern California

native Brady but are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo, Brady's former backup in

New England.

Simms characterized it as a two-team race between the Patriots and the Tampa

Bay Buccaneers. Other media outlets have reported recently that the Los

Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders and even Indianapolis Colts are all

interested to varying degrees.

--Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans agreed on a long-term

contract, the team announced. ESPN reported it is a four-year deal worth $118

million, with $62 million fully guaranteed.

Signing Tannehill leaves the Titans free to use the franchise tag on running

back Derrick Henry, should they not be able to come to contract terms with him

before Monday afternoon's deadline.

The Titans signed Tannehill before the 2019 season to back up Marcus Mariota,

but Tannehill replaced a struggling Mariota midseason and went 7-3 as a

starter, leading the Titans to the AFC Championship Game as the sixth seed. He

was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2019.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Calais Campbell to

the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, multiple outlets

reported.

Campbell, 33, recorded 6.5 sacks and 56 tackles in 16 starts for the Jaguars

in 2019 and finished his 12th NFL season ranked ninth among active players

with 88 career sacks. He is reportedly finalizing a new two-year, $27 million

deal that will include $20 million guaranteed with the Ravens.

--The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed left tackle Anthony

Castonzo to a contract extension, reportedly for two years and $33 million.

--The Houston Texans agreed to re-sign cornerback Bradley Roby to a three-year

deal worth $36 million, according to multiple reports.

--Safety Devin McCourty agreed to re-sign with the New England Patriots on a

reported two-year, $23 million deal, announcing the news in a YouTube video

with twin brother and teammate Jason McCourty.

--The Atlanta Falcons announced agreement with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison

on a three-year extension worth a reported $12 million with $4.5 million

guaranteed.

