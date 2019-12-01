NFL notebook: Pryor reportedly in stable condition after stabbing

Pryor, 30, reportedly was stabbed in the shoulder and chest in the early hours

overnight at his apartment. After initially being reported in critical

condition, the former wideout was upgraded to stable and is expected to

survive after undergoing surgery.

Pittsburgh police have a woman in custody, identified as 24-year-old Shalaya

Briston. Per the WPXI report, she faces charges of criminal attempt homicide

and aggravated assault, with Pryor being charged with simple assault.

The former Ohio State quarterback, who has played for five teams since

entering the NFL as a quarterback in 2011, was released by Jacksonville in

September.

--Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen's job could be in jeopardy as the

team struggles through another down season, multiple outlets reported.

NFL Network reported owner Dan Snyder is "truly evaluating" the job status of

Allen "for the first time" since he joined the team in December of 2009.

--Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock was activated off injured

reserve as Brett Rypien was waived to make room for Lock, who could start

Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Lock would be in line to be

under center start versus the Chargers, coach Vic Fangio said the decision has

yet to be reached. Brandon Allen started Denver's last three games after a

season-ending neck injury to Joe Flacco.

--The Detroit Lions placed quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve, ending

his season and putting rookie David Blough in line for his second start in

Week 14.

Driskel sat out a loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving because of a hamstring

injury. The Lions lost their fifth consecutive game and are unsure of the

status of regular starter Matthew Stafford, who has missed four consecutive

games (hip, back).

--Cleveland safety Damarious Randall, who was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet

hit against Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson when the two teams last

met, has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Randall did not make the trip to Pittsburgh due to a coach's decision.

Offensive lineman Greg Robinson (concussion) also was downgraded to out.

--While the New England Patriots mostly survived the flu outbreak that led to

eight players missing practice on Wednesday, they have ruled out cornerback

Jason McCourty (groin) for Sunday night's game at Houston.

The team also announced that defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) has been

downgraded to out. Only one player -- backup tight end Ryan Izzo -- is out due

to the flu.

Five starters -- All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Patrick Chung,

linebackers Jamie Collins Sr. and Dont'a Hightower, and left tackle Isaiah

Wynn -- reportedly were feeling better and were listed as questionable on

Saturday's injury report.

--The Los Angeles Chargers activated starting safeties Derwin James and Adrian

Phillips from injured reserve.

The Chargers have played without James all season, and Phillips broke his

right arm in Week 2. James underwent surgery on Aug. 22 in which a new screw

was inserted in his right foot after an old screw -- from an operation while

at Florida State -- bent during a training camp practice.

--Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard has been ruled out for

Sunday's road game against the Miami Dolphins.

Howard has nursed a shoulder injury since rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown

against his former team in the Eagles' victory over Chicago on Nov. 3. The

25-year-old leads the team in carries (119), rushing yards (525) and rushing

touchdowns (six).

--Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was listed as questionable to

play in Monday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Thielen initially injured his hamstring on a touchdown catch against Detroit

on Oct. 20. The 29-year-old attempted to play at Kansas City two weeks later

but lasted only seven snaps and has not played since.

--Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is expected to play in Monday

night's contest against Minnesota after missing one game with a core-muscle

injury.

The Seahawks listed Clowney as questionable on their Saturday injury report.

Clowney was a limited practice participant for the second straight day,

leading to optimism from Seattle coach Pete Carroll. Clowney suffered the

injury against San Francisco on Nov. 11.

--The Houston Texans placed rookie offensive tackle Tytus Howard on injured

reserve due to a knee injury.

Howard was previously listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against New England

prior to Saturday's decision. Howard missed two games earlier this season with

a partially torn MCL, an injury he suffered during an Oct. 13 game against

Kansas City.

--The New York Giants placed long snapper Zak DeOssie, who is nursing wrist

and knee injuries, on injured reserve, the team announced.

The Giants promoted Colin Holba from the practice squad to take DeOssie's

roster spot ahead of Sunday's game against Green Bay in East Rutherford, N.J.

