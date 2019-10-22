NFL notebook: Quick return unlikely for Mahomes

Regarding a progress report, Reid said, "I don't think you put a timeline on

this thing. You go off how he feels and what the doctors say and go with it. I

don't think there's a set time, though. I know people want a time, but I don't

think you can do that with this injury."

Veteran Matt Moore replaced Mahomes last week in a 30-6 win at Denver, and he

is expected to get the call against Green Bay.

--Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was diagnosed with a sprained right

ankle.

Coach Dan Quinn said that Ryan will not take part in practice to start the

week, but he added that no determination was made regarding the QB's

availability for the Sunday game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Matt Schaub replaced Ryan last week and completed all six of his pass attempts

for 65 yards and a touchdown.

--Quarterback Kyle Allen will start his fifth consecutive game this weekend

when the Carolina Panthers visit the San Francisco 49ers, coach Ron Rivera

announced.

The Panthers have won all four games with Allen under center this season, with

the 23-year-old completing 80 of 122 passes (65.6 percent) for 901 yards and

seven touchdowns without an interception.

Fellow quarterback Cam Newton is still working his way back from a foot sprain

sustained in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

--Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cleared to rejoin the team for

practice as he nears completion of an eight-game suspension for violating the

NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Hunt was at practice to start the week and received a hug from quarterback

Baker Mayfield. He can return Nov. 10 against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

--The Philadelphia Eagles released veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Scandrick, 32, played 36 snaps and contributed three tackles Sunday night in

the Eagles' 37-10 loss to his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. He played in

only three games for Philadelphia this season.

--The Baltimore Ravens expect outside linebacker Pernell McPhee to miss the

rest of the season after he likely sustained a torn triceps Sunday in a 30-16

victory over the Seahawks.

McPhee has 19 tackles this season, including three sacks, while starting all

seven games.

--Detroit Lions starting running back Kerryon Johnson had his injured right

knee examined, and ESPN reported he is in danger of missing some games.

Lions coach Matt Patricia said he hopes to have an update on Johnson on

Tuesday.

--The NFL suspended Tampa Bay rookie defensive lineman Terry Beckner for four

games without pay for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing

substances.

--Miami safety Bobby McCain faces discipline from the team and a police

investigation after he allegedly spit in the face of a Buffalo fan after the

Dolphins' loss to the Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

--The Houston Texans acquired cornerback Gareon Conley from the Oakland

Raiders for a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, multiple media outlets

reported.

--Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to miss several weeks with a

"rather significant" hamstring injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

--The New England Patriots were turned down by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after

inquiring about a potential trade for tight end O.J. Howard, according to a

Sports Illustrated report.

--Los Angeles Chargers left guard Forrest Lamp will miss the rest of the

season with a broken ankle, the NFL Network reported.

