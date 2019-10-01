NFL notebook: Raiders' Burfict suspended for rest of year

The NFL announced Burfict's punishment for the helmet-to-helmet hit that

prompted his ejection from Oakland's 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts

on Sunday.

Burfict has three days to appeal, and agent Lamont Smith confirmed Monday

afternoon that an appeal is coming this week. Two years ago, Burfict had a

five-game suspension reduced to three games on appeal.

--Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is not expected to require

surgery despite an MRI exam revealing a dislocated left shoulder and a slight

labrum tear, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Trubisky will be back "sooner rather than later," per Schefter, and will

travel with the Bears (3-1) to London but is unlikely to play against the

Oakland Raiders (2-2) on Sunday.

--The Buffalo Bills announced they are planning to start backup Matt Barkley

at quarterback this weekend, as starter Josh Allen remains in the concussion

protocol.

Barkley replaced Allen early in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 16-10 home

loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday after Allen was knocked out of the

game by a helmet-to-helmet hit from defensive back Jonathan Jones.

--The New York Jets' Sam Darnold is cleared for non-contact work in practice

as he recovers from mononucleosis, but coach Adam Gase said it "was not an

ideal situation" for the second-year quarterback to be ready to play Sunday.

--Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is not expected to return to the

field anytime soon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green, who is recovering from preseason ankle surgery, reportedly has been

running and participating in workouts since shedding his protective boot.

--Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith's high right ankle sprain is

apparently not as serious as the team first thought, according to multiple

media reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that while Smith will sit out against this

weekend at home vs. the Green Bay Packers, he has not been ruled out for the

Cowboys' Week 6 contest at the New York Jets.

According to a report by ESPN, tests confirmed the six-time Pro Bowler

sustained a high right ankle sprain on Sunday.

--Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb sustained a torn ACL on Sunday in

Denver's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will miss the remainder of the

season.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio called the injury a "huge loss" for the winless

Broncos. Chubb, 23, left the game twice on Sunday, first due to a cramp and

then again when his knee locked up while engaging with a Jaguars offensive

lineman.

--The Arizona Cardinals released veteran safety D.J. Swearinger, according to

multiple media reports. Rookie Deionte Thompson likely will take over the

starting role.

--New York Giants rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly sustained a torn ACL and

will miss the remainder of the season. The Giants placed Connelly on injured

reserve after confirming the extent of the injury.

--The Los Angeles Chargers will be without Melvin Ingram for multiple games

after the pass rusher sustained a hamstring injury in the team's Sunday win

over the Miami Dolphins, according to Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, the defensive end is expected to be out "likely a couple weeks."

--The Philadelphia Eagles traded safety Johnathan Cyprien and a seventh-round

pick to the Atlanta Falcons for linebacker Duke Riley and a sixth-round

selection on Monday. Both late-round picks are for the 2020 draft.

Riley, 25, will boost the Eagles' special teams units after playing 78 snaps

on special teams for the Falcons this season. Cyprien, 29, has two tackles

this year in four games with the Eagles.

--Shortly before their home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the

Chicago Bears listed linebacker Roquan Smith as inactive. On Monday, Bears

coach Matt Nagy wouldn't elaborate much, saying only that Smith's absence was

because of a "personal issue."

It is unknown whether Smith would be available for Chicago's game against

Oakland in London.

--Packers linebacker Oren Burks returned to practice, nearly two months after

sustaining a pectoral injury in his team's preseason opener.

Burks did not offer a timeline for a return to game action but called his

participation in non-padded practice "huge." He injured his chest against the

Houston Texans on Aug. 8.

--The San Francisco 49ers signed former Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor to

their practice squad Monday, according to Rapoport.

Tabor, 23, was waived by the Lions out of training camp and had remained a

free agent since. He was a second-round pick by Detroit out of Florida in the

2017 draft.

--The Houston Texans will sign veteran safety Mike Adams to a contract,

according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Adams, 38, reportedly worked out

with the team over the weekend.

