NFL notebook: Raiders' Burfict suspended for rest of year
Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the 2019 season on Monday for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.
The NFL announced Burfict's punishment for the helmet-to-helmet hit that
prompted his ejection from Oakland's 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts
on Sunday.
Burfict has three days to appeal, and agent Lamont Smith confirmed Monday
afternoon that an appeal is coming this week. Two years ago, Burfict had a
five-game suspension reduced to three games on appeal.
--Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is not expected to require
surgery despite an MRI exam revealing a dislocated left shoulder and a slight
labrum tear, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Trubisky will be back "sooner rather than later," per Schefter, and will
travel with the Bears (3-1) to London but is unlikely to play against the
Oakland Raiders (2-2) on Sunday.
--The Buffalo Bills announced they are planning to start backup Matt Barkley
at quarterback this weekend, as starter Josh Allen remains in the concussion
protocol.
Barkley replaced Allen early in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 16-10 home
loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday after Allen was knocked out of the
game by a helmet-to-helmet hit from defensive back Jonathan Jones.
--The New York Jets' Sam Darnold is cleared for non-contact work in practice
as he recovers from mononucleosis, but coach Adam Gase said it "was not an
ideal situation" for the second-year quarterback to be ready to play Sunday.
--Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is not expected to return to the
field anytime soon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Green, who is recovering from preseason ankle surgery, reportedly has been
running and participating in workouts since shedding his protective boot.
--Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith's high right ankle sprain is
apparently not as serious as the team first thought, according to multiple
media reports.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that while Smith will sit out against this
weekend at home vs. the Green Bay Packers, he has not been ruled out for the
Cowboys' Week 6 contest at the New York Jets.
According to a report by ESPN, tests confirmed the six-time Pro Bowler
sustained a high right ankle sprain on Sunday.
--Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb sustained a torn ACL on Sunday in
Denver's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will miss the remainder of the
season.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio called the injury a "huge loss" for the winless
Broncos. Chubb, 23, left the game twice on Sunday, first due to a cramp and
then again when his knee locked up while engaging with a Jaguars offensive
lineman.
--The Arizona Cardinals released veteran safety D.J. Swearinger, according to
multiple media reports. Rookie Deionte Thompson likely will take over the
starting role.
--New York Giants rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly sustained a torn ACL and
will miss the remainder of the season. The Giants placed Connelly on injured
reserve after confirming the extent of the injury.
--The Los Angeles Chargers will be without Melvin Ingram for multiple games
after the pass rusher sustained a hamstring injury in the team's Sunday win
over the Miami Dolphins, according to Rapoport.
Per Rapoport, the defensive end is expected to be out "likely a couple weeks."
--The Philadelphia Eagles traded safety Johnathan Cyprien and a seventh-round
pick to the Atlanta Falcons for linebacker Duke Riley and a sixth-round
selection on Monday. Both late-round picks are for the 2020 draft.
Riley, 25, will boost the Eagles' special teams units after playing 78 snaps
on special teams for the Falcons this season. Cyprien, 29, has two tackles
this year in four games with the Eagles.
--Shortly before their home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the
Chicago Bears listed linebacker Roquan Smith as inactive. On Monday, Bears
coach Matt Nagy wouldn't elaborate much, saying only that Smith's absence was
because of a "personal issue."
It is unknown whether Smith would be available for Chicago's game against
Oakland in London.
--Packers linebacker Oren Burks returned to practice, nearly two months after
sustaining a pectoral injury in his team's preseason opener.
Burks did not offer a timeline for a return to game action but called his
participation in non-padded practice "huge." He injured his chest against the
Houston Texans on Aug. 8.
--The San Francisco 49ers signed former Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor to
their practice squad Monday, according to Rapoport.
Tabor, 23, was waived by the Lions out of training camp and had remained a
free agent since. He was a second-round pick by Detroit out of Florida in the
2017 draft.
--The Houston Texans will sign veteran safety Mike Adams to a contract,
according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Adams, 38, reportedly worked out
with the team over the weekend.
--Field Level Media