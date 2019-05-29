NFL notebook: Raiders sign G Incognito

"We've signed him to a one-year 'prove it' deal and that means both on and off

the field," Raiders general Mike Mayock told reporters.

Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017

season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but

apparently has improved enough to play.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the

St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in

2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out

the 2014 season.

--Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. ended his dispute with the Denver Broncos by

agreeing to a new one-year contract.

The deal will allow Harris to still be a free agent following the season. He

had been seeking to be paid in the neighborhood of $15 million annually on a

multi-year deal.

Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler, was scheduled to make $7.9 million in base

salary in 2019 as the final season of a five-year, $42.5 million deal. KUSA-TV

reported that he will instead have a base salary of $12.05 million.

Harris, who turns 30 next month, has 19 interceptions and 80 passes defensed

in 123 games (105 starts) over eight seasons with the Broncos. He intercepted

three passes in 2018, returning one for a touchdown, but his season was

limited to 12 games due to a broken right lower leg in early December.

--Veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will return to Baltimore on Wednesday

to retire as a member of the Ravens.

Ngata, 35, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro

during his nine-year tenure with the Ravens (2006-14) before spending three

seasons with the Detroit Lions and last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of Ngata's 519 career tackles and 32.5 sacks, he recorded 449 tackles and 25.5

sacks with the Ravens. He played in 135 regular season and 16 postseason games

with Baltimore, including a 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in

Super Bowl XLVII.

--One month after suffering a gunshot wound on the day he was drafted, New

York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine took part in team drills for

the first time.

Ballentine, a sixth-round pick of the Giants out of Washburn University,

participated in 11-on-11 drills while working with the third-team defense. He

was involved in individual drills during last week's organized team

activities.

Ballentine was shot in the backside on April 28 outside of an off-campus party

in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons.

--Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was dismissed from organized

team activities due to personal reasons.

Head coach Doug Marrone said the team has no timetable for his return: "Our

thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family," he said.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars following

back-to-back trips to the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a

Super Bowl MVP performance in February 2018.

--Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will return to a natural playing surface.

Officials said the field, currently a mix of synthetic and natural grass,

would be converted to grass during a lull in the venue's hectic soccer

schedule.

The NFL scrapped plans for a regular-season game in Mexico City in November

2018, moving the Rams-Chiefs game to Los Angeles because of an unsafe playing

field. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers

on Nov. 18 at Azteca Stadium.

--Field Level Media