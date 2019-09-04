NFL notebook: Rams, Goff reportedly close to extension

The deal "will be done in the coming days" and is expected to have an annual

average value of $32 million per season, NFL Network reported Tuesday night.

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, guided the Rams to the NFC

Championship and a Super Bowl appearance last season.

Goff, 24, is scheduled to earn $4.3 million in 2019 as part of his rookie

agreement. His $22 million player option for next season was already picked

up. The deal puts him in the same ballpark as the No. 2 overall pick in 2016,

Carson Wentz, who agreed to a four-year, $128 million contract with $107

million in guarantees.

--Running back Ezekiel Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, left his

holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas with the expectation that a contract

extension with the Dallas Cowboys will be finalized before Sunday's Week 1

home game against the New York Giants.

Arceneaux told reporters at the DFW International Airport that a deal is "very

close."

Initial chatter indicated the sides were close to a deal for a $90 million,

six-year extension that would tie Elliott to Dallas through 2026.

--Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank told The Athletic that the team and

six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones are "very, very close" to a new

contract.

"I'd be surprised and disappointed if we didn't get it done this week," Blank

said, per The Athletic. "I think it's very reasonable to assume it will get

done this week."

Jones, 30, has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in

2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He caught 113 passes for a league-high 1,677

yards and eight touchdowns last season.

--The Los Angeles Chargers are seeking a first-round pick and a fifth-round

pick in a potential trade for running back Melvin Gordon, according to

ProFootballTalk.com.

Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year team option of

his rookie deal. The two-time Pro Bowl selection wants more than the roughly

$10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that one team has had preliminary

communication with the Chargers about a trade.

--Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams could end his holdout in time

to play in Week 2.

DeAngelo Hall, a friend and longtime teammate of Williams, said on The

Athletic's "Hail to the Pod" that he thinks Williams could return as soon as

Week 2 at home against Dallas -- or extend his absence to Week 8.

"I think he comes sooner rather than later," Hall added. "I think he reports,

and I think he's a part of this football team."

--HBO Sports and NFL Films unveiled plans for the release of a documentary

featuring New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alabama Crimson

Tide head coach Nick Saban.

Titled "Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching," the film will air Dec.

10.

Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, and Saban, a six-time NCAA national

champion, will be featured in the 90-minute film highlighting their friendship

of more than 30 years.

--San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday in

the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been off the field for a month

dealing with an ankle injury suffered Aug. 7 in practice.

"I don't think I've ever been as motivated in my life to get back," Bosa said.

"I've had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. Every waking hour was

spent getting my ankle right."

--The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year

extension, putting him under contract through 2021. The NFL Network reported

the total value of the deal is $10.3 million.

Bernard, 27, has gained 5,389 yards from scrimmage and scored 27 touchdowns in

83 games since the Bengals picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL

Draft.

--Right tackle La'el Collins agreed to a five-year contract extension with the

Dallas Cowboys.

The deal includes $50 million in new money, with the first two years and $20

million fully guaranteed and $35 million guaranteed against injury, according

to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

--The Green Bay Packers acquired fourth-year linebacker B.J. Goodson in a

trade with the New York Giants. Multiple outlets reported the sides swapped

conditional seventh-round picks.

--Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow returned from an ankle injury to practice,

putting him on track for Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

--Field Level Media