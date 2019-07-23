NFL notebook: Redskins OT Williams to hold out

Williams missed mandatory minicamp in June, and his absence is expected to

extend well into training camp, per the report.

"This could take awhile before Trent Williams is back in Washington, if at

all," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said on Training Camp Live. "It just really

seems like an open-ended thing right now."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Williams' motivations are two-fold,

relating to concerns with the team's medical staff after a tumor scare earlier

this offseason and also to his contract, for which he wants at least an

"alteration."

--Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has not ruled out a holdout

during training camp as the sides explore the possibility of a new contract,

NFL Network reported.

Rapoport said "all options are on the table," and the fourth-year running back

"still has not yet firmly decided whether or not he is going to hold out."

Elliott still has two years remaining on his rookie contract. He will make

$3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.1 million.

--The NFL suspended Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed six games

without pay for violating the personal conduct policy.

Reed was disciplined for an incident in Bellevue, Wash., on April 27, 2017,

according to multiple reports. A woman filed a complaint of assault against

Reed. Prosecutors investigated and declined to press charges.

NFL Network reported that Reed's appeal of the suspension was denied on

Friday.

--New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has a finger injury and will be

out about three weeks, ESPN reported.

Over the weekend, Edelman had a brace on his left thumb while working at his

youth camp, and whether the thumb was broken wasn't clear. The Patriots open

training camp later this week in Foxborough, Mass.

--New Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers will start training camp on the

shelf with a shoulder injury, per multiple reports.

Flowers, who signed a five-year, $90 million contract in March, had what was

described as a minor shoulder procedure after the Super Bowl in February.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Damon Harrison told NFL Network he'll report for

training camp after sitting out offseason workouts in search of a new deal.

Detroit opens training camp on Thursday.

--The Atlanta Falcons lost defensive tackle Michael Bennett and safety J.J.

Wilcox to serious injuries on the first day of training camp, according to

multiple reports from NFL Network.

Bennett is out indefinitely with a broken ankle, while Wilcox tore his ACL and

will miss the 2019 season, NFL Network reported. Both players were competing

for rotational roles on defense.

--DJ Durkin, ousted as Maryland's football coach after the death of one of his

players, is working as a training camp assistant coach with the Falcons.

Durkin was one of four camp-only coaches announced by head coach Dan Quinn,

ESPN reported.

--The New York Jets are signing former Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin

to fill in for the recently suspended Chris Herndon, NFL Network reported.

Earlier this month, the NFL suspended Herndon for the first four games of the

2019 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He pleaded

guilty in January to a 2018 DWI charge.

Meanwhile, Jets safety Marcus Maye was placed on the PUP list as he continues

to recover from shoulder and thumb injuries from last season.

--The Tennessee Titans placed defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, tight end Jonnu

Smith and kicker Ryan Succop on the PUP list.

Casey and Smith are still recovering from late-season knee injuries -- Casey

reportedly had a sprained MCL, while Smith tore his MCL -- and Succop missed

all offseason work with an undisclosed issue. The team also placed

first-rounder Jeffery Simmons, who tore his ACL in February, on the

non-football injury list.

--The Buffalo Bills placed running back Frank Gore on the NFI list and tight

end Tyler Kroft on the PUP list.

Gore's injury is unknown but not believed to be serious. Kroft broke his foot

on the first day of OTAs. Both players joined the team in March via free

agency.

--Green Bay Packers first-round safety Darnell Savage was placed on the NFI

list after having his wisdom teeth pulled, ESPN reported.

--Jacksonville Jaguars undrafted rookie safety Zedrick Woods filed retirement

papers with the NFL, The Athletic reported.

Woods is battling turf toe, according to agent Ron Butler. He had surprised

teams by running the fastest 40-yard dash (4.29) at this year's NFL Scouting

Combine.

--The Minnesota Vikings waived running back Roc Thomas and signed guard Tiano

Pupungatoa.

Thomas is suspended for the season's first three games after pleading guilty

to a marijuana charge earlier this year.

--Field Level Media