NFL notebook: Redskins reportedly to fire president Allen

His dismissal will come by Monday, per the report, which added it was unclear

whether Allen would stay with the organization in a different role. NBC Sports

Washington also reported that former NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Marvin

Lewis are among possible candidates as the team's next head coach.

The Redskins hired Allen, son of Hall of Fame coach George Allen, as general

manager in December 2009. He previously worked in front offices of the Oakland

Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning the Sporting News Executive of the

Year award in 2002 when the Raiders won the AFC championship.

Starting with the 2010 season, the Redskins own the NFL's fourth-worst record

at 62-96-1 under Allen's watch, including a 3-12 mark this season heading into

Sunday's season finale at Dallas.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars denied an ESPN report that coach Doug Marrone would

be fired after Sunday's game.

ESPN, citing a source, reported earlier Saturday that the team had informed

Marrone that the home game against Indianapolis would be his last.

Jacksonville is 5-10 this season.

The 55-year-old Marrone is 21-28 as head coach in Jacksonville, including a

1-1 mark as interim coach in 2016 following the firing of predecessor Gus

Bradley.

--The Baltimore Ravens extended the contract of cornerback Marcus Peters, with

multiple reports pegging the unannounced terms at three years for $42 million

with $32 million guaranteed.

Peters, 26, was the No. 18 overall pick by Kansas City in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Before the 2018 season, the Chiefs traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, who in

turn shipped him to the Ravens on Oct. 15 in exchange for linebacker Kenny

Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

The Ravens acquired Peters to bolster a passing defense that at the time

ranked 25th in the NFL. Now, the 13-2 Ravens have earned home-field advantage

throughout the AFC playoffs. On the season, Peters has 52 tackles with five

interceptions -- an NFL-high three of them for touchdowns.

--Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was downgraded to out with a

shoulder injury and illness for the team's regular-season finale at Denver.

Jacobs, who had been listed as doubtful by the Raiders on Friday, did not

practice this week after sitting out last week's 24-17 victory at the Los

Angeles Chargers. Jacobs underwent surgery to treat a skin infection on his

leg Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has missed two of the Raiders' past three games with a

fractured right shoulder. Jacobs has rushed for an NFL rookie-best 1,150 yards

and seven touchdowns in 13 games since being selected by the Raiders with the

24th overall pick of the 2019 draft.

--The Jaguars downgraded running back Leonard Fournette to doubtful for the

team's regular-season finale.

The Jaguars' official announcement revealed that Fournette's status was

altered from questionable with a neck injury to doubtful with an illness.

Fournette rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards and amassed 1,674 from

scrimmage, most in franchise history since 2011.

Jacksonville also announced that cornerback A.J. Bouye, who had been listed as

questionable with a wrist injury, has been downgraded to out.

--Houston Texans pass-rushing linebacker Whitney Mercilus and punter Bryan

Anger received contract extensions.

While the Texans did not divulge specific terms, the Houston Chronicle

reported that Mercilus was presented with a four-year contract extension worth

$54 million, with $24.5 million guaranteed. ESPN reported that Mercilus'

guaranteed money will be $28.5 million.

The Chronicle also reported that Anger was handed a three-year deal worth $7.5

million.

--The Cincinnati Bengals signed starting center Trey Hopkins to a three-year

contract extension that will run through the 2022 season.

The extension is worth $20.4 million total and includes a $4.5 million

roster-bonus guarantee, according to an NFL Network report. The report added

that Hopkins will earn $8.95 million the first season and $14.4 million after

the second.

Hopkins, 27, was originally an undrafted free agent signed by the Bengals in

2014. He spent most of his first three seasons on Cincinnati's practice squad

before working his way into becoming a full-time starter on the offensive line

over the last three seasons.

--The Green Bay Packers signed guard Lucas Patrick to a two-year contract

extension worth $3.6 million with a signing bonus of $350,000, NFL Network

reported.

Patrick, 26, has appeared in 39 games with six starts over the past three

seasons since signing with the Packers as an undrafted rookie out of Duke in

2016.

Patrick spent 2016 on Green Bay's practice squad. Playing at both left and

right guard, he started two games in 2017 and four more in 2018.

