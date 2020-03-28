NFL notebook: Rodgers escaped Peru before airport shutdown

Speaking to radio hosts A.J. Hawk, Rodgers' former Green Bay teammate, and Pat

McAfee, a former Indianapolis Colts punter, Rodgers recounted a frantic exit

from South America for himself and three traveling companions.

"That was quite the ordeal," Rodgers said. "Have you seen the movie 'Argo'?

You have? The scene at the end where they're racing to the airport. Nobody was

chasing us, thankfully, or holding us. We didn't have to speak Farsi to get

back into the country, but there was some moments where we worried we were not

going to get out."

The group had a private plane, which Rodgers said was crucial to getting out

that morning.

--Defensive tackle Michael Brockers is returning to the Los Angeles Rams after

his free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens fell through.

The Ravens confirmed they wouldn't be signing Brockers, whose new deal with

the Rams is for three years and worth up $31.5 million, the NFL Network

reported. Brockers confirmed the move on his Instagram account.

"Lord you work in Mysterious Ways, but I will Never Doubt or Question your

plan. Sorry Ravens But 'I'm Going, Going, Back Back, To Cali, Cali'," he

wrote, quoting lyrics from a Notorious B.I.G. song.

--The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein to a three-year

contract.

The deal is worth $7.5 million, NFL Network reported.

Zuerlein, 32, who has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the St.

Louis/Los Angeles Rams, is coming off one of the worst years in his career,

making just 72.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. He did make 5 of 7 from

50 yards or longer.

--The Philadelphia Eagles exercised contract options on six players, including

quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Alshon

Jeffery.

Ertz, 29, will earn $8 million in 2020 and $8.25 million in 2021.

Wentz's option had to be picked up Friday or else the quarterback's 2020

salary would have ballooned to more than $30 million this year and the

remainder of his four-year extension voided. Instead, Wentz will have a base

salary of $1.38 million this year with an $18.65 cap hit.

--The Washington Redskins signed free agent tackle Cornelius Lucas.

NFL Network reported it was a two-year deal worth $5.3 million. Lucas, 28, has

played both right and left tackle in his six-year NFL career with four teams.

He appeared in all 16 games and made eight starts last season for the Chicago

Bears, allowing only one sack.

--The Minnesota Vikings re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett

Jones.

Abdullah, 26, averaged 25 yards per kickoff return in his second season with

the Vikings in 2019. He also rushed 23 times for 115 yards and caught 15

passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Jones, 28, has played in 16 games (three starts) over the past two seasons

with Minnesota.

--Linebacker Reggie Ragland signed with the Detroit Lions, who also agreed to

a one-year deal with linebacker Elijah Lee, according to reports.

They join recently signed Jamie Collins in a reshaped Detroit linebacker

corps.

A second-round pick in 2016, Ragland was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the

Kansas City Chiefs and played for the Super Bowl champions last season.

Ragland, 26, registered 160 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 42

games (32 starts) with the Chiefs.

--The Green Bay Packers will re-sign return specialist Tyler Ervin to a

one-year deal, ESPN's Field Yates reported.

The Packers claimed Ervin off waivers in December from the Jacksonville

Jaguars, and he energized the Packers on special teams.

In four games with the Packers, Ervin returned six kickoffs for 160 yards

(26.7 yards per return) and 11 punts for 106 yards (9.6). In two postseason

games, he returned three kickoffs for 41 yards.

