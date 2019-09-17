NFL notebook: Roethlisberger lost for season
A painful Sunday led to a sobering Monday for some of the NFL's biggest names, and nowhere was the news more sobering than in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers learned starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the season.
While the team did not disclose the exact nature of the injury, coach Mike
Tomlin said through a statement that an MRI exam on Roethlisberger's right
elbow Sunday night revealed an injury that would require surgery -- a surgery
which will happen this week and end the quarterback's season.
Roethlisberger left the game against the Seattle Seahawks in the second
quarter, grabbing his right elbow after a throw. The Steelers lost 28-26 at
home and are 0-2 to start the season for only the second time in
Roethlisberger's 16-year career.
Mason Rudolph entered the game and completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards and
two touchdowns. He will now start in Roethlisberger's place.
--The other major quarterback injury was to New Orleans' Drew Brees, who
sustained an injury to a thumb ligament when his hand was hit by Los Angeles
defensive tackle Aaron Donald as he threw a pass.
The NFL Network reported Monday that Brees will undergo surgery to repair the
ligament in his right thumb and could miss six weeks, but Saints coach Sean
Payton said on a conference call later in the day that Brees was seeking a
second opinion and the Saints had no news to report on his status.
Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees and will start this weekend in Seattle. He
was 17 of 30 for 165 yards in the 27-9 loss.
In other injury news ...
--Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian sustained an ankle injury and exited the
field midway through the second quarter of New York's Monday night game
against the Cleveland Browns. Third-stringer Luke Falk took his place. ....
Steelers starting running back James Conner told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh
that he was confident he would play next Sunday in San Francisco after
injuring his knee against Seattle.
--Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup reportedly needs arthroscopic
surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee and will miss 2-4 weeks. ... Los
Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee sustained a chest injury that resulted in
his coughing up blood in a hospital, Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed to
reporters. McVay said Higbee has a lung contusion and is day to day.
--Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips will go on injured reserve and
be lost for a "significant amount of time" because of a broken right forearm,
coach Anthony Lynn said. ... Kansas City running back LeSean McCoy was
reportedly set to undergo an MRI exam on his ankle after suffering an injury
late in a 28-10 win in Oakland.
--Philadelphia defensive tackle Tim Jernigan reportedly suffered a foot
injury, with NFL Network saying the injury could cost him "roughly a month"
while Pro Football Talk said the foot is broken and Jernigan could be out for
the year. ... New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn will reportedly
have an MRI exam for a toe injury suffered after playing just 11 snaps.
As for players looking to find new teams ...
--The Miami Dolphins traded disgruntled defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to
the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2020 first-round draft pick, multiple media
outlets reported. That would give the Dolphins three first-round picks in the
2020 draft, adding to their own and the one they acquired from the Houston
Texans in the trade involving tackle Laremy Tunsil in late August.
--The agent for Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey has asked the Jaguars to
trade him, multiple outlets reported. The request comes after the 2017 All-Pro
got into a sideline argument with coach Doug Marrone during a 13-12 loss at
Houston.
--Disgruntled Dallas defensive end Taco Charlton -- a 2017 first-round pick --
tweeted "Free me" to the Cowboys, a day after he was a healthy scratch for the
second straight game.
Around the league ...
--The attorney for Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown denied a new claim of
sexual misconduct against his client that surfaced in a Sports Illustrated
report. The story also includes accusations of a charity auction theft,
multiple domestic incidents and a number of unpaid debts. ... New York Giants
coach Pat Shurmur did not commit to Eli Manning as his starting quarterback
for Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with rookie first-round pick
Daniel Jones waiting in the wings.
--Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith planned to play Monday night,
just five days after his girlfriend Petara Cordero was killed on a highway in
Cleveland. ... Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is sticking with kicker Adam
Vinatieri, despite the 46-year-old kicker missing five total kicks in two
games.
--Field Level Media