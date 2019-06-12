NFL notebook: Saints' Jordan reportedly lands $52.5M extension

The extension will take the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher through the 2023

season and be worth $52.5 million -- with a max value of $55 million,

including performance-based bonuses -- and $42 million in guaranteed salary,

according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jordan, who turns 30 next month, is now under contract for five years with a

max of $74.5 million on the deal.

--HBO and the NFL announced that the Oakland Raiders will be featured on

Season 14 of "Hard Knocks." HBO plans to air the series debut on Aug. 6 at 10

p.m. ET.

The five-episode series will have no shortage of storylines as it focuses on

the Raiders, who are led by fiery head coach Jon Gruden and newly acquired

superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown. Oakland is looking to bounce back from

a 4-12 season in what is expected to be its final season in the Bay Area

before the franchise moves to Las Vegas.

The series likely will spend ample time on the Raiders' rookie class, which

includes a trio of first-round picks: defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell out of

Clemson, running back Josh Jacobs out of Alabama and safety Johnathan Abram

out of Mississippi State.

--A judge declared a mistrial on eight remaining counts against former NFL

tight end Kellen Winslow II, who was found guilty of felony rape one day

earlier in Vista, Calif.

Winslow also was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and

lewd conduct. He was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge on Monday, but

the jury was deadlocked on the other eight charges, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman

ordered the jurors to return Tuesday.

Shortly after 10 a.m. PT, Bowman received a note from the jurors saying they

remained deadlocked on the remaining charges, which included six felonies. He

then polled the jury in the courtroom. After hearing the results, he declared

a mistrial on all eight counts.

--New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur set the stage for a summertime quarterback

competition between Eli Manning and rookie Daniel Jones.

Shurmur previously said Manning would be the starter and Jones would figure

out where he fits in the quarterback pecking order. That tune changed

dramatically when Shurmur said he is "constantly" evaluating which quarterback

gives the team the best chance to win.

"We're gonna play the very best player," Shurmur said. "I know we're dancing

around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year

and Daniel is getting ready to play. We'll just see what happens."

--Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will sit out this week's

mandatory minicamp because of a calf strain that also kept him out of last

month's organized team activities.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters that the team was being cautious with the

injury and that it was a "no-brainer" that Luck would be ready for training

camp in late July.

Luck said he has been able to throw "significantly" while rehabbing the calf

injury.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars informed Jalen Ramsey he won't receive a contract

extension this year, the All-Pro cornerback said at minicamp.

Ramsey, 24, who is entering his fourth season, said he wasn't upset about the

situation, even joking on Twitter that he planned to "ask for so much money,

they have to put me on lay-away."

--Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not report to minicamp

in hopes of having his contract situation addressed by the team before the

start of the 2019 season.

Jones' deal was set on the back burner when the Chiefs acquired Frank Clark

from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a massive contract.

--Allen Hurns was expected to miss at least part of the 2019 NFL season after

sustaining a horrific lower-leg injury in January, but the Dallas Cowboys

receiver told reporters that he expects to be fully ready when training camp

opens next month.

Hurns, 27, ran pass routes for the first time since badly dislocating his left

ankle and breaking his fibula during the NFC wild-card game against the

Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5. He said he would participate in individual drills

on Thursday, the final day of camp.

--The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a multi-year

contract extension Monday night -- a day before the team's mandatory minicamp

was set to begin.

Rudolph, who had just one year left on his previous deal, confirmed on his

Twitter account that he is staying with the Vikings long term. He landed a

four-year, $36 million extension, according to multiple reports.

