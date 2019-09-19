NFL notebook: Saints mum on starting QB

Before the team's first practice of the week at the University of Washington,

Payton said the team is considering its QB options before taking on the 2-0

Seahawks. Veteran starter Drew Brees is out at least six weeks with a torn

ligament in his right thumb.

Bridgewater entered last week's loss at Los Angeles and played the second half

as the Rams pulled away. Asked whether third quarterback and do-it-all

offensive dynamo Taysom Hill would be limited in his other roles since he'll

be elevated behind Bridgewater, Payton scoffed: "You're assuming he's the No.

2."

--Staying the course despite scoring 10 points in eight quarters, the Miami

Dolphins maintain support of Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback.

Coach Brian Flores opened the door on Monday to a potential change to Josh

Rosen but announced that he'll ride with Fitzpatrick into Dallas for Week 3.

--Eli Manning displayed no bitterness during his first public comments after

being demoted as starting quarterback of the New York Giants.

In fact, the 38-year-old Manning vowed to be a good teammate and help

first-round pick Daniel Jones, who is replacing him as the team's signal

caller beginning with Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

--The Carolina Panthers practiced a second straight day without Cam Newton

taking any snaps, but coach Ron Rivera said he isn't ready to declare his

starting quarterback out for Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

If Newton, who was in a walking boot on Tuesday after aggravating a left foot

injury, is unable to play, Kyle Allen will start, Rivera has said.

--Quarterback Sam Darnold projected his return from mononucleosis for Week 5,

and New York Jets coach Adam Gase called the target realistic.

The Jets originally estimated an absence of three to seven weeks. Mono in

adults can be more serious because of the potential impact on internal organs.

--With early season injuries piling up, the Philadelphia Eagles opted to

cancel practice and instead held a walkthrough.

Among the ailing Eagles are receivers DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain) and

Alshon Jeffery (calf), tight ends Dallas Goedert (calf) and Zach Ertz (ribs),

running back Corey Clement (shoulder) and defensive tackles Malik Jackson

(foot) and Tim Jernigan (foot).

--The Cowboys granted the wish of disgruntled defensive end Taco Charlton,

waiving the former first-round pick.

His release clears room for defensive end Robert Quinn to be activated

following a two-game suspension for violating the league's policy on

performance-enhancing drugs.

--If there were any doubt about Jalen Ramsey's status for Jacksonville's game

against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone

cleared it up: The disgruntled cornerback will play.

Marrone was involved in a shouting match with Ramsey on Sunday during the

Jaguars' 13-12 loss at Houston. Ramsey has asked to be traded.

--Kansas City Chiefs starting left tackle Eric Fisher is scheduled for surgery

Thursday to repair a core muscle injury.

Fisher sustained the injury Friday in practice, was listed as questionable for

Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders and played only the first series

before leaving the game. Cam Erving came in as his replacement.

--New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown won't be prosecuted

following sexual assault accusations because of the statute of limitations,

according to Pittsburgh-area law enforcement.

Britney Taylor is bringing a civil lawsuit against Brown for an alleged

incident in June 2017. Brown has denied the accusations.

--The Washington Redskins signed free agent outside linebacker Noah Spence and

placed cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on injured reserve.

Rodgers-Cromartie, who has seven tackles and no interceptions in two games

this season, sustained a leg injury on Sunday during the Redskins' loss to the

Cowboys.

--Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku sustained a broken wrist in Monday

night's game against the Jets, according to multiple media reports. He is

expected to be out for more than a month, though he is seeking additional

medical opinions.

--Jets veteran defensive backs Trumaine Johnson and Jamal Adams added to the

team's miserable start of the season by complaining about being benched.

--New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was limited at practice due to a

calf issue, according to the team's injury report. The nature of the injury or

when Brady sustained it was unclear.

--The Indianapolis Colts waived quarterback Chad Kelly, who just completed a

two-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Kelly

could be signed to the team's practice squad once he clears waivers on

Thursday.

--The Oakland Raiders acquired wide receiver/returner Trevor Davis from the

Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. The compensation for Davis

was not immediately known.

