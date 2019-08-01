NFL notebook: Saints' Thomas gets $100M extension

According to multiple reports, the deal includes $61 million in guaranteed

money.

Thomas will earn $1.1 million in the final year of his rookie contract in

2019, and the extension will lock him up with the Saints through the 2024

season. He did not report to training camp while awaiting a new deal.

The Saints drafted Thomas, an Ohio State product, in the second round of the

2016 NFL Draft.

--With Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper all seeking new

contracts, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones voiced the team's reluctance

to pay top-tier money.

"They want to see the market," Jones said of the trio. "We can't push the

issue unless we want to be a market-setter. And we're damn sure not going to

be a market-setter, because of all the things that go with being a Dallas

Cowboy.

"We want to be fair. We want our players to feel good about their contract.

But at the same time, we don't want to do things that are out of line because

we can't afford to be that way. ... When we save money -- whether it's with

Dak, whether it's with Zeke, whether it's with Amari -- it's not saving

(owner) Jerry (Jones) and I a dollar. It's just money that's going to go to

another player. ...We're very convicted that we're going to get these deals

done."

--Days before his 42nd birthday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

said he'd be open to discussing a new contract entering the last year of his

deal.

"Have I earned it?" Brady asked rhetorically to reporters. "I don't know.

That's up for talk show debate. What do you guys think? Should we take a poll?

Talk for Mr. Kraft. No, like I said, we got a great relationship so we'll see

how it goes."

"None of us are really promised anything," he added. "I am trying to do the

best I can do today and let those things work themselves out."

--The Washington Redskins reportedly are discussing the possibility of trading

holdout Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, and the Patriots could be a

potential landing spot.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that while it's "unclear what type of

compensation" the Redskins could be seeking, there's "a feeling around the

league the Patriots would be involved."

Newly signed Donald Penn told reporters he joined Washington for a chance to

start at left tackle. He added he spoke to Williams before signing, but said

he'd prefer to keep that discussion private.

--Nick Buoniconti, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and part of the

undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Tuesday night, his family announced. He

was 78.

Buoniconti struggled with dementia and was admitted to hospice care this week.

He said in 2017 he was convinced that the degenerative brain disease CTE

caused by hits to his head while playing football had "taken my life away,"

and he arranged to donate his brain to science.

--Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse, who signed a record four-year, $44.5

million deal in March, is in concussion protocol.

He suffered a concussion Saturday, but his symptoms surfaced later. The

concussion was diagnosed Tuesday and announced Wednesday by coach Sean

McDermott.

--Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary was scheduled to

undergo cardiac ablation, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.

The team said McGary, drafted 31st overall, has had two similar procedures,

which are considered minimally invasive, in the past. No timeline for his

return has been disclosed.

--The Baltimore Ravens waived 2018 fifth-round pick Jordan Lasley, a day after

the wideout reportedly got into a fight at practice and threw a football into

a pond.

Lasley was taken at No. 162 overall last year. He made the 53-man roster but

did not play in a game.

--The Miami Dolphins activated tight end Dwayne Allen from the physically

unable to perform list.

Allen missed the start of camp with an undisclosed injury. He joined the

Dolphins on a two-year, $7 million deal in March.

--The Houston Texans activated rookie tight end Kahale Warring from the

active/non-football injury list.

A third-round pick, Warring is expected to compete for a prominent rookie

role.

--The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Cameron Batson on injured reserve

with an undisclosed injury.

Batson was injured Monday when he landed on his left shoulder during drills.

--The Kansas City Chiefs are experimenting with moving cornerback Tremon Smith

to running back.

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Smith returned 33 kicks for 886 yards as a rookie.

He played 74 snaps on defense in 14 games, breaking up one pass.

--Field Level Media