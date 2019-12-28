NFL notebook: Saints work out AB, but don't sign him

Brown sparked media attention in the morning after posting a picture of a

tryout waiver for the New Orleans Saints with the message "back to business"

on his personal Instagram account. Payton confirmed the workout, but told

reporters the visit amounted to "due diligence" and that Brown was among six

receivers who worked out for the Saints.

Brown, 31, has been out of the league since September following his release by

the New England Patriots after a lawsuit citing sexual abuse allegations was

filed. The league has spoken with Brown as part of its investigation into

those allegations, but there has been no disciplinary action as of yet.

Around the league

--Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will

return in their respective roles for the 2020 season, the team announced. Both

Quinn and Dimitroff will report to Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, with

owner Arthur Blank retaining oversight of the football operations. Quinn has a

career record of 42-37 through five seasons but sports a 23-24 mark since

losing to New England in Super Bowl LI.

--Washington Redskins punter Tress Way has agreed to terms on a four-year

contract extension worth more than $15 million, NFL Network Insider Ian

Rapoport reported. The Pro Bowl punter has averaged an NFL-best 49.2 yards per

kick this season and ranks third in the league in net average (43.8).

--Minnesota is expected to sit quarterback Kirk Cousins in its regular-season

finale vs. the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported. The Vikings will be the No. 6

seed in the NFC playoffs no matter the outcome of their game against the

Bears. Sean Mannion will make his second career start should Cousins sit.

Injury updates

--Pittsburgh running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey have been

ruled out of the regular-season finale in Baltimore -- a game that will help

determine whether the Steelers make the playoffs. This will be Conner's sixth

missed game this season after he sustained a quad injury last week. Pouncey is

nursing a knee injury sustained last week against the Jets.

--Philadelphia standout tight end Zach Ertz won't play in Sunday's

regular-season finale against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.,

because of a rib injury sustained last week. Running back Jordan Howard, on

the other hand, is expected to play after missing six straight games with a

shoulder stinger.

--San Francisco defensive tackle Jullian Taylor suffered a torn ACL in

practice Thursday and is out for the season, coach Kyle Shanahan announced

Friday. In addition, defensive end Dee Ford (quadriceps, hamstring) will miss

the NFC West winner-take-all game against Seattle.

--The status of Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray for the Cardinals'

finale against the Los Angeles Rams will be a game-day decision, coach Kliff

Kingsbury indicated. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick who tweaked a right hamstring

injury last week at Seattle, officially was limited at Thursday's practice.

--Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was limited in practice on Friday as he

deals with a shoulder sprain, but was not on the team's final injury report

and is expected to play when the Cowboys host the Redskins in their must-win

season finale.

--Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s availability for this

weekend's season finale is in question after he missed Friday's practice due

to illness.

Feeling a draft

--TCU junior defensive tackle Ross Blacklock declared for the NFL draft

following a 2019 season in which he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Blacklock totaled 40 tackles (nine for loss) and 3.5 sacks in 12 games.

--Temple standout junior center Matt Hennessy declared for the NFL draft

shortly after the Owls lost to North Carolina in the Military Bowl. He is

considered a probable third-day pick in the draft.

--Miami junior cornerback Trajan Bandy announced he will bypass his senior

season in favor of entering the NFL draft. He is also projected to be selected

on Day 3.

--Field Level Media