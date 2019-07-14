NFL notebook: Security guard presses charges against Elliott

The report said Las Vegas police will investigate to determine if official

charges against Elliott should be filed. The incident occurred during the

Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Saturday, Elliott's

camp accused Johnson of extortion in a statement released to the NFL Network.

"Over the course of the past several weeks, Mr. Elliott has been the target of

extortion," Elliott lawyers Scott Rosenblum and Jason Lampert said in the

statement. "Kyle Johnson's filing of a criminal complaint against Mr. Elliott

in connection with the Las Vegas incident is the latest attempt to do so. Mr.

Elliott and his team are in contact with all of the proper authorities and are

fully cooperating with them in their investigations."

TMZ has aired video footage of the incident in which Elliott is seen leaning

against a security guard, who fell to the ground when the metal railing behind

him toppled over. Elliott was handcuffed and briefly detained by Las Vegas

police around 3 a.m. before being released. The NFL announced on July 3 that

Elliott will not be disciplined for the incident.

--Miami Dolphins assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell is

taking a leave of absence due to health issues.

"I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my

full attention," Caldwell said in a statement. "I want to thank (owner)

Stephen Ross, (general manager) Chris Grier, Coach (Brian) Flores and the rest

of the organization for the support they have given me and my family."

Caldwell, 64, will serve as a consultant for the team during the 2019 season.

The former Colts and Lions head coach joined first-year head coach Flores'

staff in February.

--Running back Melvin Gordon said he doesn't want to leave the Los Angeles

Chargers, but he will "do what I need to do" to get paid.

"I want to end up with the Chargers. That's my home," Gordon said at SportsCon

2019 in Dallas, via NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. "I'm not going to sit here

and be like, 'Man, I don't want to go back to the Chargers, dah, dah, dah.'

Like that's the team that blessed me with an opportunity. They started my

life. ... I can't forget them for that. But it's an opportunity right now

where I know I need to take advantage of it. You know, I want to get paid."

Gordon's agent, Fletcher Smith, said earlier this week that his client will

not report to training camp without a new contract. Smith also said that a

failure to reach an agreement would result in a trade demand. In April, the

Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for $5.61 million for 2019. "I'm

prepared to do what I need to do," Gordon said. "That's just what it's going

to be."

--An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged in the April shooting that

injured New York Giants rookie Corey Ballentine and killed his friend, Dwane

Simmons.

Francisco Alejandro Mendez faces seven felony counts, including murder in the

first degree, according to the Shawnee County (Kansas) District Attorney's

office. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Simmons and Ballentine, teammates at Washburn University, were shot while

walking home from a party in Topeka on April 28, just hours after the Giants

selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Simmons, 23, did not

survive, while Ballentine was shot in the backside and spent several days in

the hospital.

