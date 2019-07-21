NFL notebook: Shanahan returns to Broncos -- as spectator

The winningest coach in franchise history, with a 146-91 record that included

playoff competition capped by two Super Bowl titles in 14 seasons with Denver,

checked out the Broncos' morning practice at UCHealth Training Center in

Englewood, Colo.

"I was glad to have Mike here," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. "I invited him.

I'm glad he could come. I invited him for the spring work, and the schedules

never matched up, but I was glad he was here. I think it was good he was here.

Mike's got a big part in the rich history of this franchise. He's welcome to

come here any time he wants."

Shanahan also met during practice with his former quarterback John Elway, who

is now the team's general manager and helped arrange the visit with offensive

coordinator Rich Scangarello.

--The Broncos should be able to hear every whistle, every instruction, every

hit during training camp.

That's because Fangio has banned music during everything from the pre-practice

stretch until the day's final whistle.

"Anybody's who has been a position coach, or assistant coach, they don't like

the music," said Fangio, a former defensive coordinator who turns 61 next

month. "It makes it hard to talk to your guys. I don't see the benefit of

having music out there. I was an assistant coach and I don't want to drum out

the noise to talk to my players. And there's no music in games."

--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a contract with first-round linebacker

Devin White, the day before the team's rookies report to training camp. The

Bucs' veterans report to camp on Thursday.

White was drafted fifth overall in April, slotting his contract value around

$29 million over four years, all fully guaranteed, with a signing bonus around

$19 million. Like all first-round picks, his deal included a fifth-year team

option.

Touted as one of the top off-ball linebacker prospects in recent years, the

21-year-old White is expected to start from Day 1 next to Lavonte David in the

middle of new coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense. White was a consensus

All-American while winning the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker in

2018 at LSU, totaling 123 tackles (12 for loss) three sacks and six pass

breakups.

--The Arizona Cardinals placed six players on the physically unable to perform

list on Saturday.

Tight end Charles Clay (knee), defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (knee),

linebacker Brooks Reed (hip), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), cornerback

Brandon Williams (back) and linebacker Dante Booker (knee) were moved to the

list. The PUP players are eligible to come off the list at any time but cannot

participate in any on-field team work until they are off the list.

The team also signed defensive lineman Sterling Bailey, who has played for the

Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

and Carolina Panthers since joining the league in 2016.

