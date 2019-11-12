NFL notebook: Stafford says Lions right to sit him on Sunday

Stafford was hurt late in the Week 9 loss to Oakland, according to general

manager Bob Quinn, and the Lions did list Stafford as limited throughout the

week on the official injury report.

But several Lions players told ESPN the team disclosed Saturday that Stafford

wouldn't play. No official status update was given until Stafford was ruled

inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Soldier Field.

Stafford said Monday he's not considering being shut down for the rest of 2019

and felt he made the best decision he could on his status for last week.

--Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman might be out two weeks while

tight end Austin Hooper will be sidelined an undetermined length of time after

having MRI exams to determine the extent of their injuries, NFL Network's Ian

Rapoport reported.

Freeman initially was diagnosed with a foot sprain following the Falcons'

upset in New Orleans on Sunday, and the ailment is relatively minor, according

to Rapoport.

Hooper left Sunday's game with a knee injury, and the MRI found a sprained

medial collateral ligament, per Rapoport. Hooper reportedly will seek a second

opinion.

--The Los Angeles Rams have lost center Brian Allen for the rest of the

season, while right tackle Rob Havenstein and wide receiver Brandin Cooks were

ruled out for their upcoming game against Chicago.

Allen, who has started nine games this season, suffered an MCL injury in

Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, coach Sean McVay said.

Havenstein could miss a couple of weeks due to a meniscus injury, while Cooks

will miss his second consecutive game after suffering two concussions in

October.

--Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be the starter

for the rest of the season, interim coach Bill Callahan said.

Haskins, 22, made his first NFL start before the Redskins' just-completed bye

week. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards with no touchdowns or

interceptions in a loss at Buffalo on Nov. 3.

The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Haskins is 27

of 44 for 284 yards with no TDs and four interceptions in three appearances.

Case Keenum will be Haskins' backup, with Colt McCoy serving as the No. 3

quarterback.

--Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles

Rogers has died at 38. No cause of death has been reported.

An All-American at Michigan State, Rogers was selected second overall behind

Carson Palmer in the 2003 NFL Draft. He was unable to avoid injuries and

off-field trouble, ultimately becoming one of the NFL's biggest draft busts.

Rogers suffered season-ending collarbone fractures in 2003 and 2004 and was

suspended by the league for substance abuse violations in 2005. He was

arrested at least six times from 2008-12.

--New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore is week-to-week with a hamstring

injury sustained in Sunday's loss against Atlanta, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

reported.

He was holding the back of his left leg upon leaving game during the second

quarter in New Orleans and he did not return.

Lattimore, 23, has 38 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception in nine

games this season.

--After missing two games with a shoulder injury, Steelers running back James

Conner reportedly is on track to return Thursday night in Cleveland.

Conner sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in the waning moments of a

victory against Miami on Oct. 28. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the

team expects him to play when the Steelers battle the Browns in prime time.

Conner, 24, has 97 carries for 380 yards and four touchdowns this season.

--Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams is scheduled to undergo surgery on

his left knee Tuesday.

The arthroscopic procedure will allow Williams to return in a few weeks.

Williams underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last season and

missed two games.

Xavier Su'a-Filo will enter the starting lineup. He has played in six games

this season, primarily on special teams.

--The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly gave Brandon Brooks a four-year, $56.2

million extension that makes him the NFL's highest-paid guard.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the deal, which includes $30 million

in guaranteed money for the 30-year-old right guard. Brooks has been a Pro

Bowl selection in each of the past two seasons.

Brooks has started 55 of the Eagles' 57 games since joining the team from the

Houston Texans.

--The New York Jets could be without tight end Chris Herndon and right guard

Brian Winters for a while.

Winters left Sunday's victory against the New York Giants after re-dislocating

his shoulder, while Herndon departed after fracturing a rib. According to a

Jets team reporter, Winters might be done for the season and Herndon will be

out for an extended period of time.

Winters, 28, has started nine games this season. Herndon, 23, the Jets'

fourth-round pick in 2018, made his season debut Sunday and caught one pass

for 7 yards.

--Field Level Media