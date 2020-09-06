Dobbs was one of more than 20 quarterbacks cut Saturday after NFL teams
reduced their rosters to the 53-player limit. The Tennessee product was
released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who acquired him in a trade with the
Steelers in 2019.
The Steelers originally acquired Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 draft
to back up veteran Ben Roethlisberger, and he made limited appearances in a
Pittsburgh uniform. In five games in 2018, he threw for 43 yards with an
interception.
With his return, the Steelers released Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who started six
games last season -- 3-3 record -- after injuries to Roethlisberger and No. 2
QB Mason Rudolph. Rudolph remains on the roster.
Dobbs was the only quarterback signed to an active roster as of mid-day
Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Josh Rosen, the No. 10 overall selection of
the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 who was released by the Miami Dolphins, to their
practice squad. The Minnesota Vikings re-signed QBs Jake Brantley and Nate
Stanley to their practice squad.
The Cincinnati Bengals brought back quarterback Brandon Allen and assigned him
to the practice squad. They had the first chance to pick up one of the dozens
of players released on Saturday and with the top pick off the waiver wire,
they claimed guard Shaq Calhoun on waivers from Miami and released guard Alex
Redmond. Calhoun, in his second season, started seven games for the Dolphins
as a rookie in 2019.
Other notable additions off the waiver wire, according to reports:
--Atlanta Falcons: T Timon Parris
--Buffalo Bills: WR Jake Kumerow (practice squad)
--Carolina Panthers: DB Rasul Douglas, DE Shareef Miller, T Trenton Scott
--Cleveland Browns: DE Joe Jackson, DT Vincent Taylor
--Dallas Cowboys: WR Malik Turner
--Indianapolis Colts: TE Noah Togiai
--Los Angeles Rams: LB Justin Hollins
--Minnesota Vikings: LB Ryan Connelly
--New York Giants: T Jackson Barton, T Adrian Colbert, WR Damion Ratley
--Philadelphia Eagles: RB Jason Huntley
--Seattle Seahawks: LB D'Andre Walker
NFL rosters must be finalized by Sunday afternoon.
--Field Level Media