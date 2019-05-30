NFL notebook: Suitors aplenty for DT McCoy
All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy concluded a two-day visit with the Baltimore Ravens and will meet with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple media outlets.
McCoy, 31, also visited the Cleveland Browns last week, days after his release
by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His visit with the Panthers will begin Thursday night and conclude Friday,
after which he will make a decision, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the
Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called
for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was
for six years and $95.2 million.
The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has drawn bids from 10 teams with offers as
high as $11 million annually.
--One day after Richie Incognito signed a free agent deal with the Oakland
Raiders, multiple media outlets reported the offensive guard pleaded guilty in
April to three misdemeanor charges stemming from two incidents in August 2018.
Incognito received fines and probation for both incidents, plus he was ordered
to undergo anger-management sessions and a mental-health evaluation, according
to multiple media reports.
According to an ESPN report, Incognito accepted charges of criminal damage and
disorderly conduct related to an argument with his grandmother in August 2018,
plus another disorderly conduct charge following an arrest at a funeral home
two days later.
--The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly worked out free-agent wide receiver
Terrelle Pryor, according to NFL Network
The quarterback-turned-wideout played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets
in 2018, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns in
eight games.
--Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton is recovering from hernia surgery and is
expected to be out until at least training camp, coach Matt Nagy told
reporters.
Nagy revealed that Burton had the surgery a couple of months ago, following
groin discomfort that kept him out of the Bears' wild-card playoff loss to the
Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 6, even though he had five catches a week earlier
against the Minnesota Vikings and had been able to practice for three days
before the postseason.
--The security guard who reportedly was knocked down by Ezekiel Elliott at a
Las Vegas music festival says he wants a "sincere apology" from the Dallas
Cowboys running back.
Gossip website TMZ posted a video earlier this month showing events that took
place early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival. The video shows a
man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal railing,
and he falls. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested. Kyle Johnson, 19,
told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that he was not injured in the fall.
"I wasn't hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to
shove you on the ground over a metal fence?" Johnson said. "... I did get an
apology from him. It wasn't a sincere apology. He didn't maintain eye contact.
It didn't seem sincere at all."
--Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, eager to avoid the scrutiny of HBO's
"Hard Knocks" training camp series, offered a better suggestion: Older
brother, Jon, the head coach of the drama-filled Oakland Raiders.
"I think really, if they were smart I think they'd go to Oakland," Jay Gruden
said at a press conference.
The Redskins and Raiders are two of the five teams who fit the criteria that
the NFL and HBO have established for "Hard Knocks" selection: A team is exempt
if it has a first-year head coach; has made a playoff appearance in the past
two seasons; has been featured on the show in the past 10 years. The three
other eligible teams are the New York Giants, the San Francisco 49ers and the
Detroit Lions.
