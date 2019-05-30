NFL notebook: Suitors aplenty for DT McCoy

McCoy, 31, also visited the Cleveland Browns last week, days after his release

by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His visit with the Panthers will begin Thursday night and conclude Friday,

after which he will make a decision, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the

Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called

for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was

for six years and $95.2 million.

The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has drawn bids from 10 teams with offers as

high as $11 million annually.

--One day after Richie Incognito signed a free agent deal with the Oakland

Raiders, multiple media outlets reported the offensive guard pleaded guilty in

April to three misdemeanor charges stemming from two incidents in August 2018.

Incognito received fines and probation for both incidents, plus he was ordered

to undergo anger-management sessions and a mental-health evaluation, according

to multiple media reports.

According to an ESPN report, Incognito accepted charges of criminal damage and

disorderly conduct related to an argument with his grandmother in August 2018,

plus another disorderly conduct charge following an arrest at a funeral home

two days later.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly worked out free-agent wide receiver

Terrelle Pryor, according to NFL Network

The quarterback-turned-wideout played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets

in 2018, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns in

eight games.

--Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton is recovering from hernia surgery and is

expected to be out until at least training camp, coach Matt Nagy told

reporters.

Nagy revealed that Burton had the surgery a couple of months ago, following

groin discomfort that kept him out of the Bears' wild-card playoff loss to the

Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 6, even though he had five catches a week earlier

against the Minnesota Vikings and had been able to practice for three days

before the postseason.

--The security guard who reportedly was knocked down by Ezekiel Elliott at a

Las Vegas music festival says he wants a "sincere apology" from the Dallas

Cowboys running back.

Gossip website TMZ posted a video earlier this month showing events that took

place early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival. The video shows a

man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal railing,

and he falls. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested. Kyle Johnson, 19,

told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that he was not injured in the fall.

"I wasn't hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to

shove you on the ground over a metal fence?" Johnson said. "... I did get an

apology from him. It wasn't a sincere apology. He didn't maintain eye contact.

It didn't seem sincere at all."

--Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, eager to avoid the scrutiny of HBO's

"Hard Knocks" training camp series, offered a better suggestion: Older

brother, Jon, the head coach of the drama-filled Oakland Raiders.

"I think really, if they were smart I think they'd go to Oakland," Jay Gruden

said at a press conference.

The Redskins and Raiders are two of the five teams who fit the criteria that

the NFL and HBO have established for "Hard Knocks" selection: A team is exempt

if it has a first-year head coach; has made a playoff appearance in the past

two seasons; has been featured on the show in the past 10 years. The three

other eligible teams are the New York Giants, the San Francisco 49ers and the

Detroit Lions.

