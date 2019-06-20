NFL notebook: Suspended Pats WR Gordon works with Brady

Brady posted a GIF on Instagram on Wednesday showing him throwing to Gordon,

with the caption "Practice makes perfect." ESPN reported the photo came from a

workout Tuesday.

Brady regularly connects with teammates for workouts during the offseason, but

Gordon's future is murky after he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in

December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for

substance abuse.

The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a

restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is able to

play this season, New England would welcome him back.

Gordon, 28, played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being

traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737

yards and four touchdowns.

-- Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end

Robert Nkemdiche for alleged speeding and driving without a license earlier

this month, ABC 15 Arizona reported.

The incident occurred June 6 at 6:30 a.m., according to police documents

obtained by the TV station. Police allege Nkemdiche was driving 75 mph in a 45

mph zone.

After pulling over Nkemdiche, police learned there was a warrant out for his

arrest on an allegation of driving on a suspended license and failing to

appear in court, per the police report.

-- The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Michael Roberts after he failed a

team physical, according to multiple reports. The Packers claimed Roberts off

waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.

The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England

Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical.

Roberts, 25, has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL

games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).

--Field Level Media